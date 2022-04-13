The Belle Vernon girls carried enough second- and third-place finishes Tuesday afternoon to return home from Laurel Highlands with a 78-71 victory in Section 2-AAA girls track & field action.
The Lady Leopards won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Belle Vernon's Francesca Scaramucci swept the jumps, taking first in the high jump (5-2), long jump (16-2½), and triple jump (36-0). She also won first-place points on the 400 relay.
The Lady Leopards' Rosalyn Perozzi won the 1,600 (6:29.41) and 3,200 (14:11.86). Teammate Tessa Rodriguez finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:40.72. Chloe Morgan won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 52.89 seconds.
The Fillies' Sterling Scott swept the sprints, winning the 100 (13.23), 200 (27.05), and 400 (1:01.11). Mia Pierce also won three events, taking first in the shot put (27-8½), discus (107-8), and javelin (104-2). Anna Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.93) and Jaden Brambly (pole vault, 10-8½), along with the 1,600 relay, also had first-place finishes.
Frazier 109, Monessen 6; Southmoreland 95, Frazier 50 -- The Lady Commodores split a Section 8-AA meet at Southmoreland.
Anna Stewart (3,200, 13:12.5), Madison Stefancik (200, 29.5; 100, 13.8), and the 400 relay (1:03.6) had overall first-place finishes for Frazier (3-4).
Stewart (1,600, 6:14.8; 300 intermediate hurdles, 54.6), Sydney Polkabla (100 intermediate hurdles, 19.9; long jump, 14-9½; triple jump, 32-3), Gabriella McGavitt (javelin, 97-9), Stefancik (high jump, 4-4), Adriana Angelo (400, 1:14), Clair Puskar (800, 3:16.3), Isabel Angelo (shot put, 23-8), and Brooke Attanucci (discus, 58-11) finished first for the Lady Commodores (3-4) against Monessen.
Boys track & field
Belle Vernon 111, Laurel Highlands 34 -- The Leopards were solid on the track and in the field for a Section 2-AAA road victory over the Mustangs.
Dylan Timko (100, 11.82; 200, 23.76), Hunter Meade (400, 53.88), Ryan White (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.47), and Luke Henderson (3,200, 10:39.06) had first-place finishes on the track for the visitors.
The Leopards swept the relays.
Dane Levi (shot put, 40-11), Jason Lin (discus, 108-11), and Joe Klanchar (javelin, 140-6) swept the first places in the throws. Teammate Tyler Mocello finished first in the long jump (19-6) and triple jump (40-0), and Luke Henderson won the 3,200 in 10:39.06.
Matt Schwertfeger and Hunter Kooser both won two individual events for the Mustangs.
Schwertfeger took first in the 800 (2:08.0) and 1,600 (4:36.04), while Kooser won the 110 high hurdles (16.91) and high jump (5-10). Ryan Pyro cleared 5 feet to win the pole vault.
Frazier 72, Monessen 51; Southmoreland 122½, Frazier 22½ -- Adam Phillips finished first place overall as the Commodores split a Section 8-AA meet at Southmoreland.
Phillips won the javelin with a throw of 109-3.
The 3,200 relay, Gavin Sinal (800, 1,600, 5:55), Brandon Lunt (300 intermediate hurdles, 58.8), Mike Weister (discus, 72-3; shot put, 29-1), and Zane Whitehead (triple jump, 35-8½) finished first for Frazier (3-4) against the Greyhounds.
