Grace Henderson accounted for four first-place finishes Tuesday afternoon in Belle Vernon's sweep of a Section 2-AAA triangular at Connellsville.
The Lady Leopards defeated the host Lady Falcons, 101-48, and Elizabeth Forward, 120-25. Connellsville salvaged a split with a 79½-51½ win over the Lady Warriors.
Henderson won the 800 (2:30), 1,600 (5:27), 3,200 (12:18), and high jump (5-3).
Teammate Gianna Anderson finished first overall in the long jump (15-8) and triple jump (34-2). Her mark in the triple jump broke her school record.
Taylor Rodriguez won the 400 in 1:03. The Lady Leopards also won all three relays.
Connellsville's Grace Bosnic was first overall in 100 high hurdles (16.9) and 100 (13.0). Shelby Basinger defeated all comers in the 300 intermediate hurdles (52.4).
The Lady Leopards remain undefeated in section play.
California 82, Beth-Center 35; California 84, Bentworth 23 -- The California girls were too deep for a Section 8-AA sweep of visiting Bentworth and Beth-Center.
Makayla Boda (100 high hurdles, 16.8; 300 intermediate hurdles, 48.26; long jump, 14-2½), Ana Georgagis (1,600, 5:57.8; 3,200), the 1,600 relay, McKenna Hewitt (shot put, 27-5½; discus, 76-3), Jordyn Cruse (javelin, 89-5), Alexis Sherman (high jump, 4-5), and Tayla Pascoe (pole vault, 6-0) all had overall first-place finishes for the Lady Trojans.
Beth-Center's Ella Booth (100, 14.88; 400, 1:06.85; 800, 2:55.5), and Jordan Centofanti (200, 32.28) finished first overall.
Boys track & field
Belle Vernon 90, Elizabeth Forward 59; Belle Vernon 86, Connellsville 64; Connellsville 102, Elizabeth Forward 48 -- The Leopards remained undefeated in Section 2-AAA with a pair of wins at Connellsville.
Belle Vernon's Tyler Kovatch had the top throw in the javelin (131-11). Tyler Mocello was the best in the triple jump (40-7). Chase Roukonen was first in the long jump (18-6) and Dane Anden won the high jump (6-1) against the field.
The Warriors' Robbie Hrabosky was first overall in both the 110 high hurdles (15.7) and 300 intermediate hurdles (39.0). Andrew Smith won the 800 in 2:07, and Andy Soukup finished first in the pole vault (8-0). Elizabeth Forward finished first overall in the 1,600 relay.
Connellsville's Drake Bryner was first overall in the 400 (54.9). Nathan Reese (shot put, 40-0) and Colby Himes (discus, 122-6) had top throws. The Falcons' Zach Bigam won the 1,600 (4:49) and 3,200 (10:45), and Ky'ron Craggette sped to first place in the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.21). The home team won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
California 92, Bentworth 43; California 71, Beth-Center 69 -- Seth Rerricha's win in the pole vault provided the deciding points against the Bulldogs to give the Trojans a Section 6-AA sweep.
The 3,200 relay, Kai Vanderlaan (1,600, 5:41.1), Mason Sholock (400, 1:02.8), Ethan Fike (300 intermediate hurdles, 47.48), Kolby Kent (800, 2:13.7; 3,200, 11:51.2), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 42-1), Ethan Shimko (javelin, 106-3), Rerricha (long jump, 17-9; triple jump, 37-½), and Nate O'Savage (high jump, 5-6) finished first against Bentworth.
West Martin (100, 12.98; 200, 26.75), the 400 and 1,600 relays, and Nate Menzer (discus, 76-6) had first-place finishes against California.
Fike (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Kent (800), Pierce (shot put), Shimko (javelin), Rerricha (long jump, triple jump), and O'Savage (high jump) finished first against the Bulldogs.
Beth-Center won the 3,200 and 1,600 relays against the Trojans. Bryce Bobbs (100, 12.76), Kyle McCollum (1,600, 5:12.8; 11:10.1), Ruben Miller (400, 57.97), and Nathan Kalamaras (discus, 85-5) also finished first against California.
