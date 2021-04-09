The Belle Vernon girls were solid across the lineup to sweep a Section 2-AAA triangular at Ringgold
The Lady Leopards defeated the host Lady Rams, 113-37, and the Uniontown girls, 137-7.
Grace Henderson won the 1,600 (5:40), 3,200 (12:18), and high jump (5-2) for Belle Vernon. Taylor Rodriguez (400, 1:04.9), Sierra Steeber (100 high hurdles, 18.20; 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.8), Alexa Murphy (discus, 81-0), Lilly Shahan (javelin, 82-10), and Gianna Anderson (long jump, 15-4; triple jump, 31-7) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Leopards.
Belle Vernon swept the relays.
Angelique Massey (100, 12.72; 200, 27.7), Charlee Leach (800, 2:39), and Kenzye Krivijanski (shot put, 30-10) finished first for Ringgold.
Ringgold 114½, Uniontown 27½ — The Lady Rams earned a split with a win over the Lady Raiders.
Angelique Massey (100, 12.72; 200, 27.7; long jump, 14-11; triple jump, 27-8), Charlee Leach (800, 2:39), Natalya Rykman (100 high hurdles, 19.76; 300 intermediate hurdles, 59.0), Eva Vogt (discus, 79-2), Annamarie Farrelli (javelin, 75-4), and Kenzye Krivijanski (shot put, 30-10) all finished first for Ringgold.
The Lady Rams swept the relays.
Hannah Merschat (400, 1:12), Hope Trimmer (1,600, 5:28), Emily Angelo (3,200, 13:23), and Maggie Bellini (high jump, 4-4) had first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
Waynesburg Central 125, Beth-Center 25 — The Lady Raiders were tough at home, defeating the visiting Lady Bulldogs in Section 6-AA action.
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.79; 300 intermediate hurdles, 54.96), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 12.98; 200, 27.30), Kaitlyn Pester (1,600, 6:29; 3,200, 13:39), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:51; triple jump, 30-5), Emily Mahle (high jump, 4-4), Taylor Shriver (pole vault, 10-0; long jump, 16-1), and Claire Paige Miller (discus, 78-10; shot put, 28-1) all had individual first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
Kaylee Ayers, Lexi Rush, Ember Weber and Emily Woods won the 3,200 relay in 15:15.30. Regan Carlson, Taylor Shriver, Brenna Benke and Basinger finished first in the 400 relay with a time of 53.94. Woods, Litwinovich, Dean and Kali Shriver took first in the 1,600 relay in 4:55.20.
Julia Ogrodowski (javelin, 70-3) and Ella Boothe (400, 1:08.23) finished first for the Lady Bulldogs.
Brownsville 119, Bentworth 21; Brownsville 113, Washington 27 — The Lady Falcons won all but the 100, 200 and 400 against Washington, and the javelin, 100 and 200 against Bentworth for a Section 6-AA sweep at Washington.
Caylee Balabon (100 high hurdles, 20.78), Jolena Quarzo (1,600, 5:33; 800, 2:32; 3,200, 12:09), Bethany Fisher (300 intermediate hurdles, 57.5), Jenascia Vincent (shot put, 28-5; discus, 79-9), Malaree Duggan (long jump, 13-7; triple jump, 32-0), and Emma Seto (high jump, 4-6) all had overall first-place finishes for Brownsville.
Gabbi Batovsky, Alina Mazur, Ashton Reposky and Quarzo won the 3,200 relay in 14:01. Bethany Fisher, Aziya Dade, Kaila McKormick and Megan Velosky finished first in the 400 relay (55.59). Duggan, Fisher, Balabon and Velosky took first in the 1,600 relay.
California 67, Charleroi 49 — The Lady Trojans swept the first-place finishes in the throws and took most of the top places on the track for a Section 6-AA win over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Jordyn Cruse won the shot put (25-1) and javelin (90-9½), and McKenna Hewitt finished first in the discus (74-4). Tayla Pascoe (pole vault, 5-3),
Makayla Boda (100 high hurdles, 16.34; 300 intermediate hurdles, 48.93; long jump, 14-3) and Ana Georgagis (1,600, 6:17; 800, 2:51) both had a pair of wins on the track for California. The Lady Trojans’ Boda, Pascoe, Gianna Grillo and Georgagis won the 1,600 relay in 4:57.
Alleah Leska had solid meet for Charleroi with first-place finishes in the 100 (14.0), 200 (30.55), and 400 (1:12). Alexa Barber (triple jump, 27-0) and Isabella Panasko (high jump, 4-6) won field events. The 400 relay finished first in 58.13 seconds.
Greensburg C.C. 112, Frazier 37 — The Lady Commodores mustered a couple first-place finishes, but lost on the road in Section 8-AA action.
Anna Stewart (100 high hurdles, 19.36), Sydney Polkabla (200, 30.7), Kendall Shaporka (400, 1:04.34), and Gabriella McGavitt (javelin, 88-3) won individual events for Frazier.
Ella Zambruno won the 100 (13.16) and long jump (16-2) for the Lady Centurions.
Boys track & field
Belle Vernon 98, Ringgold 42 — The Leopards defeated the Rams and Uniontown, 80-61, for a Section 2-AAA sweep at Ringgold.
Devin Whitlock (100, 11.22; 200, 23.8), Hunter Meade (400, 53.1), Noah Lehner (800, 2:11), Dylan Diamond (110 high hurdles, 19.41), Joe Klanchar (shot put, 38-5; discus, 91-10), Tyler Kovatch (javelin, 127-5), Dane Anden (high jump, 5-8), and Tyler Mocello (long jump, 17-7; triple jump, 39-½) all had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon. The Leopards also won the 400 relay.
Ryan Pajak (1,600, 4:42), Lorenzo Zeni (3,200, 10:44), and Zach Alvarez (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.88) won individual events for the Rams. Ringgold won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Ringgold 80, Uniontown 63 — The Rams picked up a split of their home Section 2-AAA triangular with a win over the visiting Raiders.
Sebastian Buchak Sandy (100, 12.5; 200, 26.41), Ryan Pajak (1,600, 4:42), Lorenzo Zeni (3,200, 10:37), and Jonnie McDuffie (long jump, 16-6½; triple jump, 34-2½) finished first for the home team. Ringgold swept the relays.
Payton Hostetler (400, 54.07), Brandon Hebda (800, 2:06), Dominic Scott (110 high hurdles, 17.9; 300 intermediate hurdles, 45.6), Brandon Swaney (shot put, 36-9), Gabe Ranker (discus, 116-2), Adam Boucher (javelin, 145-3), and Sam Jubin (high jump, 5-8) had first-place finishes for Uniontown.
Waynesburg Central 111, Beth-Center 32 — The Raiders were solid throughout the lineup for a Section 6-AA home win over the Bulldogs.
Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 18.89), Andrew Layton (100, 11.99; 200, 24.72; pole vault, 11-0), Gabe McConville (1,600, 4:33.55; 800, 2:10.92; 3,200, 10:58.90), Trenton Zupper (400, 56.47), Chase Henkins (300 intermediate hurdles, 51.40), Tyler McIe (high jump, 5-4), Dawson Fowler (long jump, 17-6; triple jump, 37-2), Jacob Mason (discus, 88-3½; shot put, 36-9), Luca Augustine (javelin, 123-10), and 1,600 relay finished first for Waynesburg.
Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum, Jacob Sinclair, Ruben Miller and Tyler Debnar won the 3,200 relay in 10:13.68.
Brownsville 51, Bentworth 36; Washington 100, Brownsville 20 — The two teams had only 12 athletes between them with the five Falcons getting the better of the Bearcats for a Section 6-AA win at Washington.
The 3,200 relay, 110 high hurdles, 400 relay, 800, 3,200, and high jump were not contested between Bentworth and Brownsville.
Brownsville’s Cooper Salvay won the 100 (11.2), 400 (58.8), and 200 (24.66). AJ Evans finished first in the long jump (17-9) and triple jump (34-4). Xavier Thomas Jr. won the javelin with a throw of 70-1, and Jeff Davis took first in the shot put with a throw of 27-5.
California 74, Charleroi 72 — Seth Rerricha’s first-place finish in the pole vault scored the deciding points in the Trojans’ Section 6-AA win over the visiting Cougars.
Rerricha also won the long jump with a leap of 18-5.
California’s Kai Vanderlaan, Mason Sholock, Steven Gwyn and Kolby Kent opened the meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 10:21.2. Nathan O’Savage, Ethan Fike, Sholock and Kent finished first in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:10.
Fike (110 high hurdles, 20.05; 300 intermediate hurdles, 50.58), Jay Danek (400, 1:06), Kent (800, 2:14.5), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 40-11), Ethan Shimko (javelin, 115-2), and Nate O’Savage (high jump, 5-6) also had first-place finishes for the Trojans.
Braden Pringle (100, 12.5; 200, 26.92; discus, 92-4), Alex Marsich (1,600, 5:39; 3,200, 12:41), the 400 relay (50.74), and Jake Caruso (triple jump, 36-5) finished first for the Cougars.
Greensburg C.C. 121, Frazier 29 — The Centurions won every event for a convincing Section 8-AA win over the visiting Commodores.
Kaleb Higbee (1,600, 3,200), Tyler Clark (400), Brendan Krall (300 intermediate hurdles), and Matthew Kordich (shot put, discus, javelin) had second-place finishes for Frazier.
