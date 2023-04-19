The Waynesburg Central girls clinched no worse than a two-way tie for the Section 6-AA title with a 124½-15½ victory Tuesday afternoon against visiting Monessen.
The Lady Raiders and Brownsville both finished section action with one loss. California can also gain a share of first place with a win Thursday in the section finale against Charleroi.
Waynesburg finished first in all but one event.
Jordan Dean won three events with first-place finishes in the 100 high hurdles (18.12), 800 (2:56.0), and 300 intermediate hurdles (51.61). Emily Mahle also finished first in three events after she won the 200 (28.85), pole vault (8-6), and high jump (5-0).
Kali Shriver (100, 13.53), Bella Haas (1,600, 9:00.53), Lake Litnowich (400, 1:22.12; triple jump, 30-4), Addison Blair (3,200, 17:51.89), Lexi Rush (long jump, 14-1), Emily Carder (shot put, 27-6), and Cheyenne Pierson (discus, 75-2) also finished first for Waynesburg.
Monessen's Svetlana Vinning won the javelin with a throw of 82-4.
Laurel Highlands 79, Belle Vernon 71 -- The Fillies edged the visiting Lady Leopards for a Section 2-AAA victory.
Laurel Highlands' Mia Pierce accounted for 20 points by winning the 100 high hurdles (17.19), shot put (34-11), discus (107-5), and javelin (106-4).
The Fillies' Alessandra Peccon won the 100 (13.42) and 200 (27.72), and Isabella Baker also had two first-place finishes after winning the 800 (2:33.27) and 1,600 (5:39.14). Isabella Pulice (400, 1:08.60), Katie Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 50.24), and Jaden Brambley (pole vault, 11-2½) also had first-place finishes.
Belle Vernon's Francesca Scaramucci and Maddie Hoffman and Laurel Highlands' Ella Ciez and Elena Cavanagh all cleared 4-10 in the high jump.
Belle Vernon won two of the three relays.
Tessa Rodriguez (3,200, 13:01.86), Mollie Roukonen (long jump, 15-9), and Gianna Anderson (triple jump, 34-10½) finished first for the Lady Leopards.
Boys track & field
Belle Vernon 90, Laurel Highlands 60 -- The Leopards were too deep on the track for a Section 2-AAA road victory against the Mustangs.
Belle Vernon swept the three relays. Nick Dimple (100, 11.41), Trevor Kovatch (200, 25.40), Troy Teegarden (400, 54.61), Luke Henderson (800, 2:09.03; 1,600, 4:50.22), and Ryan White (300 intermediate hurdles, 43.86) all had first-place finishes on the track.
Dane Levi won the lone field event for the Leopards with a a first-place finish in the shot put with a top effort of 44-6½.
The Mustangs' Hunter Kooser won three events, finishing first in the 110 high hurdles (16.73), high jump (5-8), and triple jump (44-1). Matt Schwertfeger (3,200, 9:56.75), Benjamin Wilson (javelin, 136-1), Josh Reed (pole vault, 8-0), and Jessiah Lewis (long jump, 19-2) also had first-place finishes for Laurel Highlands.
Waynesburg Central 131, Monessen 5 -- The Raiders overwhelmed the visiting Greyhounds for a victory in their Section 6-AA finale.
Waynesburg won all three relays.
Mason Mankey (110 high hurdles, 18.24; high jump, 5-4), Dane Woods (100, 12.91), Mylo Snyder (1,600, 6:00.39), Nate Fox (400, 58.91), Mason Schroyer (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.63; pole vault, 11-0), Dylan Pester (800, 2:33.85), Breydon Woods (200, 24.09), Ferdinand Martinez (3,200, 13:23.86), Alex Eck (long jum, 18-0), Colby Pauley (triple jump, 37-8), Nick Burris (discus, 102-3; shot put, 41-8), and Dalton Taylor (javelin, 121-1) all won events for the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.