The Ringgold girls edged Connellsville and defeated Elizabeth Forward Tuesday afternoon for a Section 2-AAA triangular meet sweep at Connellsville.
The Lady Rams slipped by the host team, 78-72, and defeated the Lady Warriors, 82-62.
Charlee Leach (1,600, 5:43; 3,200, 13:01.9), Angelina Massey (400, 1:01; long jump, 14-4; triple jump, 33-11), the 400 relay (54.85), Annie Daerr (800, 2:47), Katelyn Ferrence (high jump, 4-6), Kirra Gerard (shot put, 30-0), and Anna-Marie Farrelli (javelin, 80-9) finished first against Connellsville.
The 3,200 relay (13:51), Kennedy Orndorff (100 high hurdles, 19.6), Cayde Koballa (100, 13.5; 200, 27.9), Shelby Basinger (300 intermediate hurdles, 52.7), 1,600 relay (4:44.9), Cadence Smith (pole vault, 7-0), and Isabella Roebuck (discus, 72-3) finished first for Connellsville against Ringgold.
Kelly Kulp (100) and Natalya Ryckman (100 high hurdles) added first-place finishes for Ringgold against the Lady Warriors.
Corinne Lee-Hauser (800, 2:39.5), Alexandra Jones (300 intermediate hurdles, 55.4), Emma Durant (discus, 72-6), Cameron Homa (javelin, 85-1), and Summer Shelton (long jump, 14-6) had first-place finishes for Elizabeth Forward against Ringgold.
California 84, West Greene 28 -- The Lady Trojans carried most of the first-place finishes for a Section 6-AA victory over the visiting Lady Pioneers.
Makayla Boda (100 high hurdles, 16.36; 300 intermediate hurdles, 47.57; long jump, 13-11), Azzy Colditz (100, 15.02), Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 5:56.2; 3,200, 13:40.5), McKenna Hewitt (shot put, 25-10; discus, 71-3), Jordyn Cruse (javelin, 87-11), Samantha Smichnick (high jump, 4-2), and Tayla Pascoe (pole vault, 6-0) all secured first-place finishes for California.
West Greene's Kelly Courtwright (400, 1:20.2; 800 3:40.8; 200, 33.0) had the first-place finishes for West Greene.
Boys track & field
Connellsville 106, Ringgold 40 -- The Falcons secured most of the first-place finishes for a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Rams.
Zac Coughenour (110 high hurdles, 20.5), Ky'ron Craggette (100, 11.5; 200, 23.4), 400 relay (46.18), Austin Molinaro (3,200, 10:41.8), 1,600 relay (3:53.31), Bryson Edwards (long jump, 17-8; triple jump, 33-5½; high jump, 5-4), Nathan Reese (shot put, 40-8; discus, 121-4), and Nick Rohal (javelin, 124-6) finished first for Connellsville.
Lucas Pajak (1,600, 4:41), Ben Daerr (400, 53.1), Zach Alvarez (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.88; pole vault, 9-0), and Ryan Pajak (800, 2:03.8) had individual first-place finishes against the Falcons.
Elizabeth Forward 101, Ringgold 49 -- The Warriors were too deep for the Rams for a Section 2-AAA victory at Connellsville.
DaVontay Brownfield (100, 12.4; 200, 23.9), Andrew Smith (800, 2:03.1), Robbie Hrabosky (110 high hurdles, 16.1; 300 intermediate hurdles, 40.51; high jump, 5-8), Vincent Marino (shot put, 33-0; discus, 88-1; javelin, 119-6), Mitch Ulm (triple jump, 37-0), and Ethan Callahan (long jump, 18-6½) all had first-place finishes for Elizabeth Forward.
The Warriors won the 400 and 1,600 relay.
Lucas Pajak (1,600) and Ben Daerr (800) finished first for the Rams against Elizabeth Forward.
California 92, West Greene 32 -- The Trojans had solid performances throughout the lineup for a Section 6-AA victory over the visiting Pioneers.
Ethan Fike (110 high hurdles, 19.93; 300 intermediate hurdles, 46.94), Kai Vanderlaan (1,600, 5:24.7), Kolby Kent (800, 2:14.05; 3,200, 11:27.28), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 40-1), Ethan Shimko (javelin, 113-5), Nathan O'Savage (long jump, 18-2; triple jump, 37-6; high jump, 5-2), and Seth Rerricha (pole vault, 8-0) all had first-place finishes for California.
The 3,200 relay of Vanderlaan, Kolby Kent, Steven Gwen and Mason Sholock finished first in 10:39.9. The 1,600 relay won in 4:08.9.
The Pioneers' Colin Brady (100, 11.39; 200, 24.25), Nash Bloom (400, 1:00.66), and Brian Jackson (discus, 83-8) finished first for West Greene.
