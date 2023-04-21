The California girls needed to defeat visiting Charleroi Thursday for a share of the Section 6-AA title.
The Lady Trojans came through in the regular season finale with an 88-53 victory against the Lady Cougars.
Ella Neil came through with 15 points for California after she finished first in the pole vault (5-6), triple jump (31-7), and high jump (5-0).
The Lady Trojans won the 3,200 and 400 relays. Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 6:20.75), Alina McClafin (800, 2:42.94; 3,200, 14:33.3), Sam Smichnick (shot put, 28-6), and Ava Fetty (discus, 74-6) also finished first for California.
The home team also picked up a number of second- and third-place finishes for the victory.
Charleroi's Sophia Iacovino won the 100 high hurdles (17.53) and 300 intermediate hurdles (55.10). Teammate Ella Sypolt also won two events, finishing first in the 100 (13.50) and 400 (1:02.55).
Addison Conrad (200, 28.72), 1,600 relay (4:42.28), Bella Carroto (javelin), and Alexa Barber (long jump, 15-7) also finished first for the Lady Cougars.
Connellsville 82, Elizabeth Forward 67; Belle Vernon 103, Elizabeth Forward 46; Belle Vernon 107, Connellsville 43 -- The Lady Leopards closed the Section 2-AAA schedule by sweeping a triangular meet at Elizabeth Forward.
Farrah Reader (100, 13.41; 200, 28.42; shot put, 32-4), Caroline Lee (400, 1:09.10), Ros Perozzi (800, 2:41.39), Tessa Rodriguez (1,600, 5:49.30), Grace West (100 high hurdles, 18.16), 400 relay (52.86), 3,200 relay (11:23.05), Lily Shahan (discus, 97-1; javelin, 97-1), Francesca Scaramucci (high jump, 5-0), and Gianna Anderson (triple jump, 33-10½) all had overall first-place finishes for Belle Vernon.
Connellsville's Raigan Keller finished first overall in the 3,200 with a time of 15:19.13. The Lady Falcons' 1,600 relay defeated both teams with a time of 4:43.98. Kloee Heater won the pole vault after she cleared 7 feet.
Elizabeth Forward's Taylor Snyder was the first finisher in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 51.03 seconds. Nikhia Sharpey won the long jump after she cleared 16-1.
Boys track & field
Connellsville 77, Elizabeth Forward 68; Elizabeth Forward 74, Belle Vernon 71; Belle Vernon 80, Connellsville 65 -- Each of the three teams in the Section 2-AAA triangular at Elizabeth Forward secured a victory.
Elizabeth Forward's Connor Fleming (100, 11.45), Logan Monzak (200, 23.31), Patrick Burgos (800, 2:12.40), Ethan Callaghan (110 high hurdles, 16.53), and the 1,600 relay (3:37.89) had overall first-place finishes.
Kasey Stanton (400, 52.63), Nathan Reese (shot put, 52-0), Nicholas Rohal (discus, 139-8; javelin, 135-6), Bryson Edwards (high jump, 6-0), and Christian Firestone (pole vault, 11-0) all finished first overall for Connellsville.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson (1,600, 4:37.03; 3,200, 10:16.13), Ryan White (300 intermediate hurdles, 42.33), 400 relay (45.01), and Chase Roukonen (long jump, 19-1½; triple jump, 38-10½) finished first against both teams.
California 116, Charleroi 29 -- The Trojans cruised to a season-ending Section 6-AA victory against the visiting Cougars.
California won the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
The Trojans' Lee Qualk finished first in three events, winning the 100 (11.51), long jump (21-4), and high jump (5-10). Noah Neil (110 high hurdles, 18.28; 300 intermediate hurdles, 46.17) and Niamh McClafin (1,600, 5:10.62; 800, 2:19.31) both won two races.
Tristan Slavick (400, 58.80), Ethan Coble (200, 27.25), Alex Pankratz (3,200, 12:59.07), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 46-1), Xavier Thomas (discus, 109-3), Jake Layhue (triple jump, 39-7), and Christian Ross (pole vault, 8-5) all won one event for California.
Charleroi's 400 relay (47.42) and Conner Luckock (javelin, 128-8) finished first.
