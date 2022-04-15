Ringgold's Ryan Pajak lowered his school record time in the 1,600 and added a second gold medal in the 3,200 Thursday at the TSTCA Invitational held at West Mifflin.
The meet was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was postponed because of inclement weather.
Pajak broke the tape in 4:18.88 to win gold in the 1,600. He returned to the track later in the meet to win the 3,200 in 9:26.59.
The Lady Rams' Angelina Massey won three medals after finishing third in the triple jump (35-½), fourth in the 100 (13.18), and fifth in the 200 (26.58). She joined Katelyn Ferrence, Amira Crews and Kelly Kulp to place fifth in the 400 relay.
Ringgold's Kelley Kulp (100), Charlee Leach (1,600), and Abigail Whaley (shot put) just missed the podium after finishing ninth.
Belle Vernon's Sienna Steeber tied her school record in the pole vault and returned home with two medals. She won bronze in the pole vault after clearing 9-6, and place eighth in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 19.2 seconds.
Teammate Gianna Anderson tied her school record in the triple jump with the silver medal after a leap of 36-3.
Belle Vernon's Maddie Hoffman (6, high jump, 4-10), Tyler Mocello (6, triple jump, 40-4½), Joe Klanchar (5, javelin, 154-11), and the 400 relay team of Dylan Timko, Chase Mertz, Trevor Kovatch and Hunter Meade (8, 46.64) also found the medals stand.
The Lady Leopards' Rosalyn Perozzi missed the medals stand after placing ninth in the 800.
Elizabeth Forward had sixth-place finishes from Nick Snyder (200, 23.13), Ethan Bowser (400, 51.38), Ethan Callaghan (110 high hurdles, 17.48), and the boys 1,600 relay (3:41.7). The 3,200 relay placed seventh. The Warriors' Ethan Callaghan was eighth in the 110 high hurdles (17.48) and 11th in the intermediate hurdles.
Girls track & field
Laurel Highlands 122, Albert Gallatin 28 -- The Fillies had a dominating performance at home for a Section 2-AAA victory against the visiting Lady Colonials.
Sterling Scott won the three sprinting events for Laurel Highlands, the 100 (13.07), 200 (26.57), and 400 (1:00.60). Mia Pierce swept the throws, winning the shot put (29-11), discus (119-2), and javelin (102-4). Annika Tajc swept the hurdles, winning the 100 high in 17.81 seconds and 300 intermediate in 55.57 seconds.
The Fillies Ella Ciez won the high jump by clearing 4-8. Jaden Brambly finished first in the pole vault with a top effort of 11-6½. Katie Chiado jumped 13-10 for first in the long jump and Righteous Richardson finished first in the triple jump with a leap of 29-5.
The Fillies swept the relays and Haley Filcheck won the 3,200 in 14:15.64.
The Lady Colonials' Mia Medved won the 800 (2:39.77) and 1,600 (5:53.07).
Waynesburg Central 86, California 64 -- The Lady Raiders rebounded from Tuesday's close loss to Brownsville with a Section 6-AA road victory at California.
The 400 freestyle (55.28), 1,600 relay (4:48.8), Brenna Benke (100, 14.45; long jump, 13-9), Bre Clutter (400, 1:14.62), Jordan Dean (300 intermediate hurdles, 50.75), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:41.88), Kali Shriver (200, 31.38), and Emily Mahle (triple jump, 31-3; high jump, 4-8; pole vault, 8-0), and Clara Paige Miller (shot put, 30-6) all had first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
The 3,200 relay (12:34.2), Gianno Grillo (100 high hurdles, 17.01), Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 5:01.12; 3,200, 13:52.25), and Jordyn Cruse (javelin, 91-5; discus, 79-2) finished first for the Lady Trojans.
Boys track & field
Laurel Highlands 80, Albert Gallatin 67 -- The two rival schools battled at Laurel Highlands with the Mustangs emerging with the tight Section 2-AAA victory.4:42.25
Matt Schwertfeger finished first in the 800 (2:10.66) and 1,600 (4:42.25) for Laurel Highlands. Hunter Kooser won four events: 110 high hurdles (16.79), high jump, 5-10), long jump (19-4½), and triple jump (40-4½). Vincent Blout (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.30), the 400 relay (48.87), Billy Barton (shot put, 37-3; discus, 93-0), and Henry Kooser (pole vault, 7-0) also finished first.
Albert Gallatin's Bruno Fabrycki sprinted to first in the 100 (11.90) and 200 (24.09). Chris Piwowar (400, 56.95), Kaleb Clark (3,200, 11:09.29), the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and Quinton Larkin (javelin, 152-5) won their events.
Waynesburg Central 75, California 74 -- The Raiders returned home from California with a one-point Section 8-AA victory against the Trojans.
Waynesburg's Dawson Fowler won three events, placing first in the long jump (19-6), triple jump (40-5), and javelin (134-2). Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.43), Drew Layton (100, 11:84; 200, 23.86; pole vault, 12-0), Ryon McCartney (400, 58.43), Noah Burris (discus, 85-7), and the 400 and 1,600 relays also had first-place finishes.
California won the 3,200 relay in 9:33.09. Colby Kent (1,600, 5:01.12; 800, 2:16.49), Ethan Fike (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.74), Chris Ross (high jump, 5-8), and Tanner Pierce (shot put, 43-10½) finished first for the Trojans.
