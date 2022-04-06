The Waynesburg Central boys and girls were tough on their home track Tuesday afternoon with a Section 6-AA sweep of visiting Bentworth.
The Raiders won each event against the Bearcats and the Waynesburg girls breezed to a 117-17 win against Bentworth.
The Waynesburg boys swept the relay, winning the 3,200 (11:55.39), 1,600 (3:56.66), and 400 (48.08).
The Raiders' Dawson Fowler won the long jump (19-10), triple jump (40-11), and javelin (145-1). Andrew Layton won the 100 (11.80) and 200 (23.75), and teammate Breydon Woods also won a pair of events (110 high hurdles, 17.70; high jump, 5-0).
Nate Fox (1,600, 5:37.26), Ryon McCartney (400, 1:00.76), Colby Pauley (300 intermediate hurdles, 49.41), Nate Fox (800, 2:35.18), Franklin Thompson (3,200, 13:36.55), Nick Burris (shot put, 36-9), and Nate Kirby (discus, 92-3) also finished first for the Raiders.
The Lady Raiders also swept the relays.
Claire Paige Miller swept the throws, winning the discus (86-5), shot put (30-9), and javelin (80-10). Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.83; 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.71), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 13.34), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:45.60), Kali Shriver (200, 30.22), Emily Mahle (high jump, 4-4; triple jump, 30-7), and Brenna Benke (long jump, 13-8½) also had first-place finishes for the home team.
The Lady Bearcats' Taylor Leonetti won the 1,600 in 6:21.79 and Amber Sallee took first in the 3,200 in 14:43.94.
The Brownsville girls swept a Section 6-AA meet at Charleroi, defeating the Lady Cougars, 88-49, and Beth-Center, 107-15.
The Lady Falcons' Jolena Quarzo won the 800 (2:42.17), 1,600 (5:30.23), and 3,200 (11:26.62) against both teams. Aziya Dade (100, 13.60; 200, 28.69), 400 relay (53.72), Janascia Vincent (shot put, 30-4; discus, 83-8; javelin, 84-6), and Malaree Dugan-Hudock (triple jump, 30-6) also had overall first-place finishes.
Beth-Center's Ella Booth was the overall first-place finisher in the 400 in 1:05.96.
Charleroi's Jamie Iacovino won the 100 high hurdles (18.55) and 300 intermediate hurdles (54.14) against both teams. The Lady Cougars took first overall in the 1,600 relay in 5:23.
The Brownsville boys split their Section 6-AA meet, defeating Beth-Center, 73-33, and losing to the Cougars, 112-27.
The 3,200 and 1,600 relays, AJ Evans (100, 12.61; triple jump, 31-10), Bryce Horabik (1,600, 5:51; 800, 2:35), Aiden DeSalvo (400, 1:00.01), Ryan Haluska (200, 28.92), and Daniel Sethman (3,200, 13:33) had first-place finishes against Beth-Center.
The 3,200 relay and Horabik in the 200-meter dash defeated Charleroi.
The Commodores (2-2, 2-2) defeated Geibel Catholic, 91-30, but dropped a 128-21 decision to the Centurions in Section 8-AA action.
Adam Phillips had the best overall effort in the long jump by defeating both teams with a leap of 18-8½. Zane Whitehead also had an overall first-place finish with his 35-8½ in the triple jump.
The Commodores swept the relays against Geibel.
Tim Katic (1,600, 6:07.35), Gavin Sinal (800, 2:40.44), Braidon Lunt (300 intermediate hurdles, 57.88), Andrew Bandish (110 high hurdles, 23.18), Tyler Clark (400, 59.73), Mike Weister (shot put, 31-11), and Phillips (javelin, 113-11) all had first-place finishes against Geibel.
The Lady Commodores (1-3) also beat Geibel (91-14) and lost to Greensburg C.C. (108-29).
Frazier's Anna Stewart (3,200, 14:00), Sydney Polkalba (triple jump, 19.97), and Gabriella McGavitt (javelin, 92-1) all had overall first-place finishes.
Stewart (300 intermediate hurdles, 55.17; 1,600, 6:28), Polkalba (long jump, 15-6; triple jump, 31-6½), Stefancik (100, 14.02; 200, 30.27; high jump, 4-5), Adriana Angelo (400, 1:15.25), Karmen Kudyba (800, 3:18.56), and Lexi Murphy (discus, 64-8) finished first against Geibel.
