The Fayette County Coaches Association takes pride in recognizing local athletes with a banquet at the end of each sports season. Football and volleyball players are honored in the fall, boys and girls basketball players in the winter and baseball and softball players in the fall.
The coronavirus put a stop to that tradition in 2020.
The banquet for the winter athletes, which was to be held at Bogey’s Bar & Grill at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Uniontown, had been postponed and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the state to shut down schools for the rest of the school year, which means a spring banquet will not take place either.
“We had our winter banquet scheduled for March 15,” said FCCA committee member and Laurel Highlands athletic director Mark John. “That’s right when everything was going on with cancellations. Naturally, our concerns were the health and welfare of the young people who were going to attend. Actually, Gov. Wolf cancelled school soon after that. We decided in the best interests of everybody involved we would postpone it and, hopefully, somewhere down the road have it.
“But now that won’t happen.”
As recent as of a few days ago, John still didn’t want to completely write off the affair that so many local athletes love to attend.
“We were hoping that if baseball and softball were going to have any kind of limited season, when we held their banquet then we would bring the winter athletes in, as well. That doesn’t look favorable, but that’s the glimmer of hope that we’re clinging to.”
The glimmer has now faded out.
While there will not be a banquet, the FCCA Boys Basketball and Girls Basketball Recognition Teams have been released.
The boys team is headlined by Uniontown senior Billy DeShields, who led the Red Raiders to their 49th section title, Laurel Highlands freshman Rodney Gallagher, who keyed the Mustangs’ magical run to the WPIAL Class 5A championship, and Geibel Catholic senior Enzo Fetsko, who helped spark the Gators to their first playoff victory in 15 years.
Following is the complete boys team:
Albert Gallatin: Dylan Shea and Nate English.
Brownsville: Andrew Teeter and Nick Seto.
Connellsville: Kade Musgrove, Joshua Maher and Ahmad Hooper.
Frazier: Luke Santo and Owen Newcomer.
Geibel Catholic: Cole Kendall, Enzo Fetsko and Ryan Anderson.
Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher, Tyvaughn Long, Keandre Cook, Tim Smith, Caleb Palumbo and Nick Egnot.
Uniontown: Billy DeShields, Ray Robinson, Jahmere Richardson and Isaiah Melvin.
WPIAL playoff teams: Connellsville, Geibel Catholic, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown.
Special Recognition: Laurel Highlands for winning the WPIAL Class 5A championship, Uniontown for winning the Section 3-AAAA championship, Laurel Highlands and Geibel Catholic for being participants in the PIAA tournament.
The girls team is headlined by Uniontown’s Mya Murray, who led the county in scoring, and Frazier’s Sierra Twigg and Brownsville’s Emma Seto, who helped lead their respective teams into the postseason.
Following is the complete girls team:
Albert Gallatin: Bryn Bezjak, Abby King and Gianna Michaux.
Brownsville: Emma Seto, Sai Waqanivalu and Chloe Wright.
Connellsville: Heather Ansell, Baileigh Bishop and Sara Aumer.
Frazier: Sierra Twigg, Kaelyn Shaporka and Lindsey Somers.
Geibel Catholic: Gayle Pokol and Morgan Sandzimier.
Laurel Highlands: Alessandra Peccon and Journey Greer.
Uniontown: Mya Murray, Karsyn Chiado and Abby Bellina.
WPIAL playoff teams: Brownsville and Frazier.
John pointed out the FCCA’s main goal is to give the Fayette County athletes their due.
“The reason we do it, the whole premise of the All-County luncheon is to do something nice for the local kids and then have their picture in the paper,” John said. “It’s all about getting the Fayette County kids recognition. They all work hard and are deserving of that. We feel bad that we won’t be able to do the banquet but we still want those kids to get recognized.
“Also, many thanks goes to the coaches and the athletic directors for their cooperation every season.”
