The Uniontown Rotary Club could not hold its annual luncheon to celebrate the 63rd B’nai B’rith Sports Awards this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Even so, the 2020 class is still being recognized and presented plaques by the Rotary Club, which in 2007 stepped in to assist the program and eventually assumed full responsibility for it.
“The club couldn’t meet in person so we had a virtual Zoom meeting during the quarantine,” said Rotary Club secretary Lori Omatick. “Everyone decided even though we could not have the luncheon this year that we still wanted to honor the students. They will all be receiving their plaques by mail.
“We’re very proud and pleased to carry on this tradition which has been so long-standing in the community and we want to make sure even though they can’t be there in person that we still honor these student-athletes.”
Omatick pointed out the fine past of the B’nai B’rith Sports Awards, the idea coming from Len Burger of the Americanism Committee 62 years ago which listed its criteria for an honoree as “a senior athlete who is an academic scholar, an example of sportsmanship, with a willingness to serve their community.”
“I know personally people who have been honored, octarians who have been honored and we want to keep this tradition going,” she said. “This program has honored over 350 young student-athletes in the pas 62 years and many past honorees have gone on to great success, and we’ve even had some of them come back to be keynote speakers for us. A great number of them have made significant contributions to our community in many different ways.
“This program was originated because they pointed out that leaders of the community often were former exceptional student-athletes, and that athletics help build team players and leaders. That’s what the B’nai B’rith organization believed and Rotary believes the same thing.”
This year’s honorees are Annalia Paoli (Albert Gallatin), Sainiana Waqanivalu (Brownsville), Maggie Means (Connellsville), Logan Hartman (Frazier), Isaiah Krizner (Geibel Catholic), Timothy Smith (Laurel Highlands), Mya Murray (Uniontown), Morgan Pytlak (Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus) and Morgan Lavery (Special Olympics).
Following is a capsule look at each honoree:
Annalia Paoli, Albert Gallatin
Annalia Paoli was a four-year starter in softball who is the Lady Colonials all-time home run leader. The daughter of Brad and Julie Paoli, she lead the state in home runs her freshman year, was a team captain and has been named to the all-state team. She also has earned all-section, all-county, all-Tri-County, Herald-Standard Player-of-the-Year and WPIAL Player-of-the-Year honors. She played travel softball with the Outlaws Organization and was a member of the National Honor Society. A Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete she earned an NCAA Division-I softball scholarship to Ohio University. Her sponsoring coach was Larry Flowers.
Sainiana Waqanivalu, Brownsville
Sai was a four-year letterman in volleyball and basketball, earned all-county recognition and was named to the Herald-Standard All-Area Team in both sports and was named all-section in volleyball. The daughter of Akuila and Venilove Waqanivalu, she was the school valedictorian and a member of the 4.0 Club. Other honors she earned were Rotary Student of the Month, Iron Falcon Award, National Community Service Leaders of America Award, Regional Community Service Leaders Award and Challenge Program for Academic Excellence. She has participated in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Brownsville Academic League, Leo Club, Students in Action, Environmental Club, Envirothon Team, Interact Club, Debate Club, Math Competition Team, National Honor Society and French Honor Society. A Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete, her sponsoring coach was Skooter Roebuck.
Maggie Means, Connellsville
Maggie was a four-year letterman in volleyball who was named all-county and all-section each year. The daughter of Paul and Beth Means, she was named all-WPIAL twice, WPIAL 4A Player of the Week, Penn State Fayette Summer League MVP, Herald-Standard All-Area and Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete. She earned Highest Honors, was ranked No. 3 in her class, named to the Penn State Fayette 4.0 Club and enrolled in 10 AP courses throughout her junior and senior years. She was President of the Bible Club, a member of Team Falcons Sports Ministry and Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Club, an officer for the National Honor Society and a volunteer coach for Connellsville Soccer Club 6U. Her sponsoring coach was Richard Evans.
Logan Hartman, Frazier
Logan was a four-year starter in volleyball and softball. The daughter of Don and Mandy Hartman, she was a setter in volleyball who helped her team win four section titles and reach the WPIAL final in 2018. In volleyball, she was named All-WPIAL Volleyball All-Star and all-county three years each, all-section first team and Herald-Standard All-Area team four years each and all-state in 2018. In softball she was the starting pitcher for four years and helped lead her team to the PIAA championship in 2019, the WPIAL championship in 2017, the district final three times and two section titles. She was named all-state, Herald-Standard All-Area First Team and WPIAL All-Star three years each. Logan also took pitching lessons weekly and played for Team Pennsylvania travel team. She graduated in the top 20 of her class, was named to the National Junior Honors Society and Honors Academic Track and was junior and senior class treasurer. She was in the Interact Club, Ski Club, Health Careers Club and Relay for Life. She will be attending Seton Hill University in the fall where she will play softball. Her sponsoring coach was Zach Keefer.
Isaiah Krizner, Geibel Catholic
Isaiah was a four-year member of the basketball team and a three-year letterman. The son of Jonathan and Julie Krizner, he also was a three-year letterman in soccer and baseball, and a two-year letterman in cross country and track & field and earned the David Hesson Extra Effort Award in baseball. In soccer he was earned all-county, all-section honorable mention and Herald-Standard All-Area honors. In basketball, he earned all-county honorable mention and Herald-Standard All-Area honors. He also was all-county twice in baseball and once in track. He was president of the National Spanish Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and the Penn State 4.0 Club. He was student council vice president and part of SADD, the school musical, Chamber Ensemble, Showstoppers, Prom Committee, Christmas Dance Committee, Math League (captain), Envirothon Team, Fitness Club and Senator for a Day. A Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete, his sponsoring coach was Don Porter.
Timothy Smith, Laurel Highlands
Timmy was a four-year member of the basketball team and a starting guard on the 2020 WPIAL championship team. The son of John and Kristen Smith, whose sister Taylor was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball, he also lettered in cross country and track & field. He was a member of the Herald-Standard All-Area Team in basketball and was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 20 points in their first-round playoff victory over Hampton this year. He was a member of the Penn State 4.0 Club and the National Honor Society. His sponsoring coach was Rick Hauger.
Mya Murray, Uniontown
Mya Murray was a four-year starter in both volleyball and basketball and a captain for both teams. The daughter of Philip Murray and Sally DiNunno, she was named to the all-county team all four years in both sports. She also was a two-year member of the track & field team. In basketball, she was a 1,000-point scorer who also grabbed over 1,000 rebounds, was named all-state as a senior and all-section four times. As a senior, she was one of the WPIAL’s leading scorers and the Herald-Standard Player of the Year. In volleyball, she was second team all-section three times and was a multi-year member of the Herald-Standard All-Area Team. In track she qualified for the WPIAL championships as a freshman. She earned Highest Honors for four years and was a member of the Gifted Program, National Honor Society, Penn State 4.0 Club, Academic League and Scholarship Club. Mya was a class officer as a freshman and senior, and a student section leader. She contributed her time to Uniontown Hospital, Salvation Army, Food Bank and church nursery. A Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete, her sponsoring coach was Penny Kezmarsky.
Morgan Pytlak, Penn State Fayette
Morgan, a Yough graduate, was a team captain and four-year letterman of the volleyball team, which won the USCAA Division III national championship last season. The daughter of Jeff and Laurie Pytlak, her honors included Academic All-American twice and the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award in 2019. She also helped her team claim two PSUAC championships and finish third in the 2018 USCAA tournament. She was a member of the Phi Honors Society, the Dean’s List, the THON team for four years and a dancer in the event this year, and the Student Nurses Association of Pennsylvania since 2017. She has been a PHVBC volleyball coach since 2017. A former Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete, her sponsoring coaches were Samantha Swetz and Janelle Cooper.
Morgan Lavery, Special Olympics
Morgan is a member of Special Olympics PA Fayette and a student at Albert Gallatin. The versatile daughter of Craig and Wendy Lavery, she has participated in bowling, swimming, track & field, softball and long distance run/walk. She has earned several gold, silver and bronze medals in the Special Olympics. She also participates in horseback riding and dance, and was an elementary cheerleader. Morgan’s sponsoring coach was Karianne Colebank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.