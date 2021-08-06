Joe LaPresta knew the health situation of Laurel Highlands baseball head coach Scott DeBerry was serious as the 2021 season unfolded.
“Throughout the course of the season he had a lot of distress,” LaPresta recalled. “He would miss practices and games, which, of course, was very, very unlike him. He kept getting tests and seeing doctors.”
DeBerry eventually had surgery in early June and was discovered to have Stage IV Gastric Adenocarcinoma (stomach) cancer.
“When the diagnosis came out it really floored everyone,” said LaPresta who was an assistant coach under DeBerry along with Mike Smith.
DeBerry died on Saturday, July 31, at the age of 52.
The community had gathered around DeBerry and his family, and family friend Shawn Bernarding started a GoFundMe fundraising page with hopes to raise money to help defray significant hospital costs.
A Celebration of Life will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Hutchinson Park in DeBerry’s honor.
A Laurel Highlands graduate, DeBerry starred in baseball and football for the Mustangs and went on to play NCAA Division-I baseball at Kent State. He played in the Fayette County Baseball League, served as head coach of the Uniontown American Legion baseball team and was head coach of the Mustangs baseball team for eight years. He also was a teacher in the LH school district for the past 17 years.
Zach Uhazie, Nate Zimcosky and Chad Petrus, who were each members of Masontown’s 2021 Fayette County Baseball League championship team, all played under DeBerry and were saddened by the news of his death.
“It was really heartbreaking. It happened so suddenly” Zimcosky said. “He was a father-figure, a bestfriend and a coach all in one person.”
Zimcosky still believes DeBerry would’ve guided the Mustangs to the 2020 WPIAL championship and deep into the PIAA playoffs, but that opportunity was doused when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season. Laurel Highlands had reached the district final in 2019, Zimcosky’s junior year, for the first time in program history and had a loaded team returning.
“We were expecting no less than to get back to the WPIAL championship game at the very least that year,” Zimcosky said. “We felt terrible not only for us but for Coach DeBerry that we never got that chance. That was the best team we ever had.”
Petrus also was shaken by the DeBerry’s death.
“When I found out about the news, obviously it was a shock,” Petrus said. “It didn’t really hit me until I got to the baseball field, then it just sank in that he was gone. It was a numb feeling.
“He was a heck of guy who would do anything for you. There’s so many things I remember him for. Everything he taught us about baseball and how caring he was and how he’d take time to talk to you. One thing I really liked about him is how he wouldn’t get frustrated if we made a mistake in practice, he’d just walk you through it and make sure we understood it.
“Another thing that probably a lot of people don’t know about is all the time he put in at the field to make sure it was playable, not only during the week but on the weekends. That meant a lot to us. A lot of games wouldn’t have been played if it wasn’t for him working to get the field ready.”
“It hit close to home,” Uhazie said. “He coached me since I was 15. He started out coaching me in Legion ball and I got lucky enough to get him my sophomore year at Laurel Highlands. From there we won two section championships in three years.
“Debo, he was one of one, there wasn’t many like him. Hard-working, determined, he’d literally give the shirt off his back to anybody that needed it. I don’t have enough words to explain how great he was. I know he touched a lot of people at LH and the whole community.”
Smith, who is also Laurel Highlands’ assistant athletic director, had a longtime relationship with DeBerry.
“I coached with him for nine years but we worked together for 20,” Smith explained. “We worked in construction in the summer. He was like a big brother to me. He protected me. He taught me a lot about baseball and a lot about life, too. He was just that guy.
“He was a tremendous athlete. My dad was a coach at Laurel Highlands when I was growing up and Scott was the quarterback. I was just a little boy and I would go to practice and I remember he would always pass football with me. To me that was like the greatest thing, I got to pass with the starting quarterback. He was just so nice to me. So when I played midget football I wanted to be No. 11 because that’s what he wore.
“We got back together when we both were playing County League baseball. I was 19 years old and he was coming back from Kent State. He was probably one of the greatest players I ever played against. I’m pitching against him and I remember my dad seeing him after the game and saying, ‘Do you remember this little kid?’ That got Scott laughing.
“As we got older we became really good friends. He did construction and he asked me one day, ‘Hey, do you think you could help me on a job?’ And that led to 20 years of us working construction every summer.”
Smith and LaPresta both stressed what DeBerry meant to Laurel Highlands’ baseball program.
“Scott created a culture,” Smith said. “Kids now come into our program and they expect to win, they expect to be successful and they expect to be good, young men when they graduate. He made sure that not only in baseball but in life he wanted them to be successful.
“He created that culture just through his style of coaching. He wasn’t a rah-rah coach but when he spoke they knew to listen. He was a consummate teacher. He touched a lot of people, not just on the baseball field but in the classroom. He was just an amazingly good person.”
“He was the heart and soul of the whole program,” LaPresta said. “He was a great guy to work with. He’s as good a baseball guy as I’ve ever been around and I’ve been around a long time. He was quick to accept blame and just as quick to give praise to his players and his coaches when things worked out.
“Everything we accomplished was because of him and the good players we had. He loved those kids. This is a tough thing. It’s tough for the kids because he was always so strong.”
Laurel Highlands athletic director Mark John knew DeBerry when he was just a kid.
“I watched him develop into a student-athlete and a fine, young man,” John said. “He had a deep, positive impact on all the coaches he coached against and his own players and on the community.
“He wore his heart on his sleeve when he was coaching and when he played. He was a hard-nosed young man who was taken from us too soon. The legacy that he leaves behind will have a positive effect on anyone who played baseball under him or that he taught during his teaching career.
“He will always be remembered at Laurel Highlands as a true student-athlete and a hard worker. He’s going to be sadly and sorely missed by all.
“Speaking for the athletic department, our heart goes out to his entire family.”
