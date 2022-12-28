It’s rare when an area high school football team can come through with its greatest season in program history.
The 2022 season produced that ... times three.
Each of those teams were sparked by an excellent coaching staff and a star player.
With coach Matt Humbert and junior Quinton Martin leading the way, Belle Vernon finished first in the Class 3A Interstate Conference then won its second WPIAL title and first PIAA championship.
With coach Rich Kolesar and senior Rodney Gallagher leading the way, Laurel Highlands won its first conference championship (the Class 4A Big Seven) and its first home WPIAL playoff game and second postseason victory overall (after last year at Beaver).
With coach George Messich and senior Landan Stevenson leading the way, Mapletown rolled to its greatest regular season ever at 10-0 in winning the Class 1A Tri-County South Conference and went on to record its first WPIAL playoff win.
That group has been rewarded, with Martin, Gallagher and Stevenson being chosen as the Herald-Standard All-Area Football Team Players of the Year, and Humbert, Kolesar and Messich picked as the Coaches of the Year.
All three players were voted as their conference’s offensive player of the year and were elite players on defense as well.
Martin and Gallagher are both NCAA Division-I recruits. Gallagher has signed with West Virginia. Martin is being pursued by Pitt, Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State among others.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Martin, a running back/defensive back, rushed for 1,274 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per attempt. He also had 29 receptions for 415 yards and took two punts and an interception back for touchdowns in scoring 180 points. He put all his talents on display in the Leopards’ 24-7 win over Avonwoth in the WPIAL final, scoring on a 32-yard pass from Braden Laux, a 51-yard punt return and a 45-yard run. He was a key cog in Belle Vernon’s dominating defense also.
The 6-0, 175-pound Gallagher, a quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back, accumulated 2,039 yards of offense and had a hand in 28 of the Mustangs’ touchdowns via passing, rushing, receiving and a fumble return. Laurel Highlands had been 0-28 all-time against Thomas Jefferson until this season when Gallagher threw touchdown passes of 90 yards to Hunter Kooser and 87 yards to Keondre Deshields in lifting LH to a 31-24 win.
The 5-11, 180-pound Stevenson, a running back/linebacker/kicker, rushed for 2,342 yards and set a WPIAL single-season record with 285 points that came on 45 touchdowns, 29 extra points, one field goal and eight two-point conversions. Stevenson rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns to help bring the Maples their first ever WPIAL playoff victory, 41-28 over Leechburg.
Humbert, a Laurel Highlands graduate who was a star quarterback for the Mustangs and also played at California University of Pa., had gotten the Leopards to the district final twice before but came up short although the third time proved to be the charm. Humbert improved his coaching record at Ringgold and Belle Vernon to 103-32 and is a sparkling 79-19 (81%) with the Leopards.
Kolesar, also a Laurel Highlands graduate and former player, has an overall record of 21-19 and a conference mark of 13-12 in his four years as Mustangs coach, including 16-7 and 8-4 the past two seasons. The Mustangs tied Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport for the Big Seven Conference title, their first ever, and won a home playoff game for the first time, 44-15 over West Allegheny. one year after winning at Beaver for the school’s first ever postseason win.
Messich, Greene County’s all-time leader in coaching wins, celebrated his 40th season at Mapletown by guiding his team to its greatest year ever. The Maples went 10-0 in the regular season for the first time and won their first WPIAL playoff game. Mapletown finished 11-1 overall under the former Pitt offensive lineman who was a starter on the Panthers’ 1976 national championship team where he blocked for Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett.
The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Football Team is listed below:
Players of the Year: Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands; Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon; Landan Stevenson, Mapletown.
Coaches of the Year: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon; Rich Kolesar, Laurel Highlands; George Messich, Mapletown.
Elite Status: Robbie Labuda, Mount Pleasant; Jake Gedekoh, Steven Macheska, Adam LaCarte and Chase Ruokonen, Belle Vernon; Cohen Stout, Mapletown; Colin Brady, West Greene; Tyvaughn Kershaw, Monessen; Keondre Deshields, Billy Barton, Parker Hoff, Harry Radcliffe, Laurel Highlands; Ty Keffer, Southmoreland; Zach Boyd and Charlie Meehleib, Elizabeth Forwarfd; Tyler Richmond and Alec Anderson, Carmichaels.
Second Team: Maurice Jackson, Braxton Swaney, Uniontown; Jackson Hutter, Micha Roadman, Mount Pleasant; Braden Laux, Aiden Johnson, Luker Bryer, Dane Levi, Parker Jewell, Belle Vernon; Granty Robinson, Ricky Prokup, Chris Climes, Johnny Dinapoli, Kelly Rush, Elizabeth Forward; Trey Whetsel, Kadin Keefer, Southmroeland; Tyler Hawk, K’Adrian McLee, Uniontown; Makel Darnell, Cyrus Potkul, Caleb DeHaven, Jace Bowers, Quentin Larkin, Albert Gallatin; Keyshaun Thompson, Frazier; Tristan McCoy, Kaden Friel, Antwan Black, Leland Layhue, Laurel Highlands; Hunter Pelehac, Brownsville; AJ Vanata, Grant Murin, Levi Howard, Brody Evans, Evan Griffin, Mapletown; Daevon Burke, Trevian Thompson, Jeremere Majors, Monessen; Houston Guesman, Ewing Jameson, Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan; Chris Mincer, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Carmichaels; Tanner Pierce, Jake Layhue, Cole Wolpink, Aiden Lowden, Caden Powell, Spencer Petrucci, California; Johnny Lampe, Brian Jackson, West Greene; Ethan Varesko, Beth-Center.
Honorable Mention: Chase Fox, Breydon Woods, Ryon McCortney, Waynesburg Central; Willie Schwerha, Belle Vernon; Talysian Guesman, Landen Conroy, Jeremiah Darnell, Adam Pegg, Albert Gallatin; Gianna Pellegini, Taylor Ramsdell, Charleroi; Gavin Roebuck, JJ Waller, Ian Sarver, Yough; Tyler Hawk, Tae’vian Richardson, Cameron Jackson, Uniontown; Javonte Lewis; Austin Wilson, Andrew Bandish, Derek Diamond, Frazier; Bruce Giles, Matthew Miller, Ben Zavatchan, Connellsville, Michael Ulery, Mario Grayson, Brownsville; Brock Evans, Isaac Hall, Mapletown; Jaisean Blackman, Nigier Foster, Rodney Johnson, Monessen; Collin Bisceglia, Jefferson-Morgan; Aydan Adamson, Ambrose Adamson, Parker Hyatt, Carmichaels; Addison Penepinto, California; Zack Sussan, Tyler Debnar, Dom Revi, Johnathan Esmond, Tyler Berish, Beth-Center; Lucas Burt, Vitali Daniels, Benjamin Hays, Bentworth; Colin Whyte, West Greene; Lane Golkosky, Tyler Reese, Mount Pleasant; Zach Geletei, California; Logan Beedle, Elizabeth Forward; Alex Coccagna, Ringgold.
