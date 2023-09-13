CONNELLSVILLE — Grace Trimmer held the lead from the start as the Uniontown junior cruised to a first-place finish Tuesday afternoon in a Section 2-AAA cross country meet held at Connellsville.
Connellsville, Uniontown and Albert Gallatin ran against West Mifflin and McKeesport in the section opener, and the Lady Falcons and Lady Raiders picked up a pair of 15-50 victories with the two teams not fielding five runners.
Albert Gallatin did not field a full squad, so the Lady Colonials didn’t score against either team.
Trimmer place fifth last weekend at the annual Red, White & Blue Invitational, so she said she took it easy in the meet with a winning time of 20:15.
“I wanted to go easy. I had a hard race on Saturday and wasn’t at full power,” said Trimmer, adding, “It was a recovery run. I was going for fun, mostly.”
Trimmer steadily pulled away from teammates Arrington Scott and Emily Angelo, and really separated herself from the field in the final mile.
Trimmer has stepped up as the Lady Raiders’ lead runner with the graduation of her sister Hope.
“I’m doing good at the invitationals. I’ll gauge off them,” said Trimmer. “I want to medal at states.”
Angelo (21:32), Scott (22:36), Addy Martin (23:18), and Paisley Murtha (23:36) followed Trimmer across the finish line.
Connellsville junior Zoey Thomas broke the Uniontown string by placing sixth with a time of 23:49.
“I just wanted to see where I can be,” said Thomas, who finished the race in the rain. “There was one girl from Uniontown in front of me the whole race. I couldn’t catch her.
“That’s something to work on.”
Thomas played catch-up last year after an injury early in the season. She believes she’s where she needs to be at this point of the season.
“I’m pleased with the time I ran,” said Thomas. “I wanted to beat the time from the last time (she ran).
“I was out two weeks early in the season and that set me back. I’d like to break my freshman PR (22:35).”
Uniontown’s Sadie Hostetler (7, 24:18), Kiley Abbott (9, 24:46), and Allison Novak (10, 26:21), and McKeesport’s Salynah Francis (8, 24:29) rounded out the top 10.
Veronica Conn was Albert Gallatin’s top finisher in 19th place with a time of 27:45.
