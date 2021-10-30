Trinity scored the first touchdown of the game and the last three Friday night for a 28-7 Big Eight Conference victory at Ringgold.
Ringgold took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter on John Polefko's 5-yard touchdown run.
The Hillers (2-4, 3-7) regained the lead in the second quarter for a 14-7 halftime lead. The visitors scored once in the third quarter and added another score in the fourth quarter.
Polefko led the Rams (0-6, 3-7) with 85 yards rushing. Landon Oslowski gained 64 yards on the ground, leaving him 18 yards short of 1,000 career rushing yards.
