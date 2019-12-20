Billy DeShields, Ray Robinson and Jahmere Richardson all put up 20 points Friday morning to lead Uniontown to a 72-57 victory over David Douglas (Ore.) in the second day of the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Fla.
The Red Raiders (6-0) led 38-27 at halftime, but David Douglas rallied in the third quarter and cut its deficit to just one point, 48-47.
Uniontown finished strong, though, with a 24-10 fourth quarter.
Jermaine Robinson led David Douglas with 22 points. Josiah Collins added 13.
KSA Events Holiday Tournament
at Orlando, Fla.
Uniontown 21-17-10-24 -- 72
David Douglas (Ore.) 15-12-20-10 -- 57
Uniontown: Billy DeShields 20, Ray Robinson 20, Jahmere Richardson 20. David Douglas: Jermaine Robinson 22, Josiah Collins 13. Record: Uniontown (6-0).
