Connellsville will start the 2022 season with yet another coaching change with Mick Lilley, Chad Lembo and Jace McLean replacing Bill Maczko as co-head coaches.
The arrangements sounds a little confusing, but, according to McLean, it's been a smooth transition.
"I've known theses guys since will played together at Connellsville. Now coaching with them is even sweeter. We get out there and have fun, laugh and still get our work done. I think the kids pick up on that," said McLean.
Also it helps that the kids are familiar with them because these guys have been with the program for a couple of years.
"I've been with some of these sophomores and freshmen since they were in junior high," Lembo said. "I think we can provide some stability as coaches because they know us. I think the most important things is to get them to believe in themselves."
Lembo said there has been a big focus on training during the offseason and is starting to see some of that work spill over onto the field in the early drills. The coaches all agree a big factor during the offseason was the work of assistant coach Howie Metzger. They said during the transition, Metzger kept in contact with the players and kept the workouts going through the winter so it was easier to hit the ground running.
"I'm hoping we have some pleasant surprises this season," said McLean. "I think we have some young guys out here that have a chance to push for some playing time. I think we're coming along."
The coaches agree they have to adapt to the talent they have and try to put in a system to allow their athletes to get the most out of their ability so they have a chance to be successful.
"We have a lot of pieces to the puzzle," McLean said. "It's our job to put those pieces in the right spots to complete the puzzle."
To that end the coaches hope to find their best 11 players to put on the field and find some capable back-ups so there is not a significant drop off during the game.
Lembo knows his line play has to be solid for any type of success. He thinks at this point he has five players with game experience that could help the Falcons move the ball. Seniors Spencer Shaffer and Tucker Blum, along with juniors Crue Harwell and Kenny Shultz and sophomore Tyler Gallis have a chance to be a solid starting five.
The coaches want to keep things simple so their athletes don't overthink on what to do and just react. They said there are a few new terms, but some older terms they were familiar with that should help the players understand what they need to accomplish.
Lembo said some players have missed a year or two for various reasons and are now back with the team.
"We started out with only four seniors, now we're up to 13 or 14," he said. "We want to focus on doing your job and play without hesitation. We're trying to simplify the whole system to eliminate any hesitation."
The Falcons will rely on Anthony Piasecki and Graydon Gillott at quarterback to help make the system work. McLean thinks they will be much better this season.
"They took their lumps last season, but I think they will learn from that experience," said McLean. "We have a new offense. Some of the terms are different, but they have to have faith in their abilities and those of their teammates. Now that have gotten a taste of varsity football I expect them to study their playbooks a little more so they'll be better prepared for any new wrinkles from teams on Friday nights."
"We've reached out on social media with a TikTok page to show how hard our guys are working," Lembo said. I think it's creating a little more buzz for the program and some former players are donating their free time to help us. We're very grateful for that."
The Falcons will be in a new classification this year dropping down to Class AAAA, but the coaches said most of the teams they've played in previous years.
The coaches feel the change in classification provides the squad with a clean slate. The staff said they are not taking anything for granted and agree every game will be a battle with the idea there is nowhere for the program to go but up.
