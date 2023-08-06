BULLSKIN TWP. -- Pat Calvaresi was in the second group off the tee at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Saturday's second round of the C. Harper Fayette County Open and the former champion set the mark to chase after shooting a 2-over 72.
Calvaresi, who opened with a 75 at Duck Hollow Golf Club, shares the lead heading into the final round at 5-over 147 with Jeremy Enslen, the first-round co-leader, and Chris Taylor.
Enslen shot 73 in the second round after opening with a 74, while Taylor shared the low round of the day with an even-par 70, improving from his first-round 77.
Enslen is a five-time champ, while Taylor has a couple second-place showings.
"Nothing special," Enslen said of his play. "It was tough to get close to the hole. I finished with 15 pars and three bogeys."
Enslen accomplished what he set out to do.
"I wanted to keep it around par or a couple over," said Enslen, adding, "I always want to shoot under par."
Enslen has played in the final group in the last round, so he is up to the challenge.
"I'm very confident. Whoever is playing with me is going to have to play well," said Enslen. "If they're playing well, I'll feed off that, absolutely."
Taylor said a tough start actually helped him post his even-par round.
"I had a double bogey on the first hole. I got more focused and had an eagle on No. 2 to get even," explained Taylor. "I had one birdie and one bogey (on the final 16 holes). I made some nice 3-, 4-foot putts for par. That's the key here."
Pleasant Valley Golf Club flipped holes this season with the traditional back nine transformed into the front nine and vice versa.
"I like it because the old back nine has risk-reward holes. You can go high or low," said Taylor.
As for his approach heading into the final round, Taylor said, "If I could shoot around even par, I'll be right in there.
"I've been playing so good this year. I don't know what it is. Hopefully, I'll make it work with this trip."
Marcus Ondra, the first-round co-leader, and Matt Hanson are tied for fourth at 8-over 150. Matt Karpeal shared medalist honors with Taylor after shooting 70, pulling the Albert Gallatin graduate into sixth place with a two-round total of 151.
Pete Dzambo III carded an eagle down the stretch to shoot 3-over 73 and pull into a tied for seventh place with Santino Marchitello, a former champion, at 10-over 152.
Justin Goletz and Ronnie Jones round out the top 10 at 153.
