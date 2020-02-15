PITTSBURGH — The California Trojans saw their WPIAL Class AA playoffs, and season, come to an end Saturday with a 71-51 first-round loss to Shenango.
Malik Ramsey, one of the top scorers in the WPIAL, led the way for California (12-10) with 34 points, but Shenango showed why it is a dangerous team moving forward in the postseason.
“That is a really talented team and we could tell that they were disciplined right out of the gate,” said California coach Aaron Balla. “There were a couple of possessions where the ball never hit the floor and they move the ball well.”
After Ramsey scored the first five points of the game, Shenango (18-5) settled in and the Wildcats put full-court pressure on the Trojans.
“We had issues with ball control early and had 11 turnovers in the first quarter,” Balla said. “We had mental errors and at this level, it comes back to hurt you.”
California trailed 17-10 heading into the second quarter.
Ramsey scored 10 points of California’s 12 points in the second quarter, but Shenango extended its lead to 33-22 at the half and the Trojans would get no closer than eight points the rest of the game.
At times in the second half, Shenango turned the game into a layup drill, whether scoring off turnovers, on fast breaks or against California’s half-court defense.
Colin McQuiston led Shenango with 26 points. Jason Kraner added 15 and Reis Watkins also hit double figures with 12.
Balla spoke highly of Ramsey, who hit a 30-foot 3-pointer, on his last scholastic shot, and talked about the season.
“We don’t have players like Malik play at Cal often and he is a quality person,” he said. “As far as the team, there were a lot of ups and downs this season, but this team deserved to make the playoffs as a whole and I am proud of the team for making it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.