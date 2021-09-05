COAL CENTER -- Beth-Center dominated time of possession during Friday night's game at California but the Trojans moved the sticks when they most needed to late in the fourth quarter in preserving a 36-30 victory between the nearby rivals.
Ethan Varesko rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs twice fought back from 22-point deficits to get within one score in a battle between schools that are less than 10 miles apart.
The non-conference football game, which featured plenty of bone-crunching hits on both sides of the ball, was the season opener for both teams.
"Any time Beth-Center and Cal play it's a rivalry game and it's going to be a hard-hitting football game," California coach Ed Woods said.
Beth-Center rolled up 343 yards of offense, all on the ground, and ran 63 plays from scrimmage to 41 by California. Trevor Pettit followed Varesko with 87 rushing yards. B-C lost one fumble which was recovered by California's Tanner Pierce.
The Trojans featured a much more balanced attack with 189 passing yards and 117 rushing yards. Hunter Assad completed 10 of 17 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for 21 yards and a score to lead California's offense.
California was still clinging to a six-point lead when it got the ball back with just under six minutes to play. The Trojans converted two key third downs and denied B-C a chance to tie or win the game.
"Our defense got us the ball back and then we controlled it and ran the clock out," Woods said.
Damani Stafford gave California fans a thrill right from the start when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Jake Layhue ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Despite the electrifying beginning, Beth-Center contained Stafford on the ground for the most part. The senior had 11 carries for 42 yards and one rushing touchdown, and also completed one pass for three yards. Zachary Geletei ran for 38 yards on three carries.
"We knew California was a good team," Bulldogs coach Tony Ruscitto said. "We knew they could run and Damani's a great runner. We knew they had Hunter who is a great passer. I coached both of those kids, one at California and one at Brownsville, as an assistant so I knew what kind of players they were. Both of them were the key to California's victory."
Assad put the Trojans up by two scores in the first quarter with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Fike, who had five receptions for 92 yards. Cory Frick made the first of his four extra points to put the hosts up 15-0.
Assad capped a scoring drive himself with a 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to make it 22-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Beth-Center returner tipped the ball and it went out of bounds at the B-C 1-yard line. The Bulldogs promptly went on a 99-yard touchdown drive to close with 22-6.
"That showed me what our kids are made of," Ruscitto said of the 99-yard march which ended with a 37-yard touchdown run by Varesko.
Beth-Center's Gavin Durkin then recovered a California fumble and the Bulldogs moved down the field again with Varesko scoring on an 8-yard run and then throwing a two-point conversion pass to Stefan Day to get B-C within 22-16.
"We controlled the line of scrimmage and moved the ball," Ruscitto said. "We did some unbalanced to try to confuse them and I felt we had good success with that."
The Trojans regrouped and came firing right back with two straight touchdown drives before halftime.
Assad completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Caden Powell and Stafford scored on a 4-yard run as California pushed the lead back out to 36-14.
"I thought the first half, offensively, we didn't play bad," Woods said. "I think we only had the ball for about 20 snaps. We did a pretty good job of scoring pretty quick. But defensively, Beth-Center did a really nice job with their ground game and they controlled the clock."
Down 22 again, the Bulldogs, again, clawed their way back into the game with two third-quarter touchdown drives capped by quarterback Dominick Revi's 1-yard run and Varesko's 5-yard run. B-C also was successful on both two-point conversions -- a run by Varesko and a pass by Varesko to Tyler Berish -- to once more whittle the gap to six points.
The Trojans defense wouldn't yield another point.
"I was very impressed with my kids, their desire to fight and come back and try to win this game," Ruscitto said. "We just came up a little short. We had a bunch of guys cramping up towards the end of the game because we didn't have big numbers so everybody had to stay on the field for just about everything.
"Defensively, our kids played really played hard," Ruscitto said. "Guys like Pettit, (Jonathan) Esmond, Berish ... they gave a great effort in not giving up any points in the second half."
Woods had mixed feelings after the game.
"It's a win but a sour taste is in your mouth as a coach because, although we did do some nice things and I understand it's the first game, I have high expectations for our team and our coaches, and I felt there were times we didn't execute like we should've," said Woods, who also commended the Bulldogs.
"The Beth-Center kids came out to play tonight. They played hard. I give a lot credit to those coaches and those kids. They had a week of COVID so they were behind the eight ball with that."
Ruscitto had nothing but praise for his players despite the loss.
"We only had one scrimmage and we missed 10 days of practice because of the COVID issue," Ruscitto said. "With the amount of practice that we missed and the amount of time we had together -- I only got hired in late June -- it was a very tough situation. Our kids played superb."
Woods, who coached at Beth-Center for 17 years, improved his overall record at California to 14-5 in his third year there, and the Trojans extended their regular-season unbeaten streak to 10 games.
