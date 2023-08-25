It has been 37 years since California Area High School has advanced to the WPIAL Class A championship game.
While they might not enter the 2023 season as top contenders in the WPIAL, the Trojans appear to have just enough standouts and just enough pieces to be favorites in the Tri-County South Conference and a certain factor in the WPIAL playoffs.
“As far as team expectations, it’s to win the (Tri-County South) conference and to win some games in the playoffs,” said coach Ed Woods, who is in his fifth season at California and his 24th overall. “Just getting to the playoffs just isn’t good enough.
“There is no doubt the group we have here has and is working extremely hard as far as conditioning and learning.”
In 2022, the Trojans went 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the Tri-County South. California scored 438 points in its 11 games -- 39.8 points per game -- and yielded 181 -- 16.5 points per game.
The Trojans finished tied for second in the conference behind champion Mapletown. They lost to South Side Area, 34-3, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
California has since moved on and is now considered one of the favorites in the Tri-County South with Monessen and West Greene. Mapletown, despite the losses of a handful of key players, has talent on hand, and neither Carmichaels nor Beth-Center can be discounted. Jefferson-Morgan and Bentworth are looking for rebound seasons.
California opens the season Aug. 25 hosting Frazier on its new home artificial turf. The Trojans will then host Class AA Charleroi and play Class AA Waynesburg Central on the road. Its conference opener will be against Jefferson-Morgan.
In 2022, California outscored those four teams, 217-26.
An important three-game stretch will follow. California hosts Monessen Sept. 22 and then travels to Mapletown the following week. The Trojans will play at West Greene Oct. 6.
“Each conference team has at least one solid running back,” Woods said. “There are six teams for five spots. It’s going to be a battle to finish in the top four.
“Our kids are excited. Their work in the weight room has paid off. We’ll be in it unless we get people hurt.”
Seniors Jake Layhue (6-foot-5) and Spencer Petrucci (6-1, 190) will fuel the offense and the defense.
Layhue will trigger the offense at quarterback and play defensive back and in other spots where and when needed.
Last season, Layhue threw for 1,224 yards, completing 65 of 122 passes (53.3 percent) with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He led California with 943 yards rushing (8.1 yards per carry) and 13 TDs. Layhue had a team-high 102 tackles, 30 solo, with 13 tackles for loss.
“Jake provides great leadership on and off the field,” Woods said. “He has great vision and a nose for the ball. We’re not sure where we’re going to play him on defense yet.”
Petrucci gained 788 yards rushing in 2022 is a rugged performer as a running back. He scored 14 TDs. He’ll be the catalyst for the California defense at linebacker. He had 56 tackles, 17 solo, with eight tackles for loss.
“Spencer is physically tough,” Woods said. “He gets up in there. He’s a bruiser, a physical running back. He’s going to be our workhorse.”
Returning receivers are senior Dayquan Davis (6-0, 170), junior Vinny Manzella (5-10, 170) and senior Zachary Geletei (5-8, 170). Another skill position player is junior receiver Lee Qualk (5-9, 165). Geletei rushed for 553 yards in 2022 with Qualk adding 225 yards on the ground.
Seniors Dylan Henry (6-1, 285) will play center and Aiden Jobes (6-3, 338) will play left tackle.
Also on the front line will be juniors Darius Johnson (6-0, 261), Ethan Hall (5-8, 190), Griffin Parker (6-2, 228), Elijah Keene (5-7, 211) and Matthew Miller (6-4, 305).
Woods’ staff includes Royce Sofran, assistant head coach; Darwin Manges, defensive coordinator; and Jason House, offensive and defensive line coach. Volunteer coaches include Scott Faieta, Brent Baker, Alex Braddock, Alex Shashura, John Bercosky and Kevin Carpenter.
California enters the season with 443 wins in its history, according to information provided by a source close to the program.
