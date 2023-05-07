AVELLA — Addison Panepinto’s pitch count had entered the 90s and California’s lead and been slice from six runs to three with two outs in the seventh inning during Saturday afternoon’s Section 1-A baseball game at Polar Star Field.
At that point first-year Trojans coach Taylor Andrisko walked to the mound to chat with his right-hander.
“I talked to him and asked him how he felt and what he thought and he said he wanted it and I said it’s yours,” Andrisko said.
Colton Burchianti reached on an infield error to bring the tying run to the plate but Panepinto retired Cole Jaworowski on a lineout to second baseman Aiden Lowden to wrap up a 6-3 victory that kept California in a first-place tie with Carmichaels.
“That’s a testament to Addison and his personality,” Andrisko said. “He wants the ball.”
California (8-2, 10-7) held a precarious 1-0 lead until striking for three runs in the sixth inning against starting pitcher Isaiah Bradick and two more in the seventh.
Ricky Lawson smacked a two-run double and Brody Todd hit an RBI double for the Trojans who also got two hits and an RBI from both Lowden and Dom Martini.
Panepinto, who blanked the Eagles for the first six innings, finished with three walks and three strikeouts while allowing eight hits and no earned runs.
An outfield error and a three-run double by Brian Martos, who had two hits for Avella, put the pressure on in the final frame but Panepinto hung tough to finish the complete game.
“Addison is a bulldog, a senior leader,” Andrisko said. “We joke all the time that no one can hit Addison and you don’t know why. He doesn’t have a lot of velocity. He sits in the low 70s.
“But he mixes his pitches well and has good command. The moment is never too big for him. I know when he’s on the mound that we’re going to compete.”
Bradick gave up four runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings in taking the loss for the fourth-place Eagles (6-6, 9-6) who had clinched a playoff spot on Friday with Carmichaels’ win over West Greene.
“Credit Avella and their pitcher,” Andrisko said. “That kid did an excellent job. I saw Avella last week and now have played them twice. They make you earn it. They put the ball in play and do all the little things well. They don’t walk batters and they don’t strike out, they make you make plays. That’s why they’ve had the success they’ve had this year.”
After beginning the season 3-6 the Trojans have won seven of their last eight overall, including five consecutive section games.
“We’ve come a long way from day one,” Andrisko said. “For a first-year coach coming in, I have a great group of seniors. They lead by example. We’ve made some great adjustments along the way and that’s carried us.”
Andrisko feels his team’s challenging early-season slate helped his team out in the long run.
“I give part of the credit for our section success to a rough non-section schedule,” Andrisko said. “We’ve played Serra Catholic, Belle Vernon, Ringgold. We played some bigger schools and have taken a few tough losses against those teams but every time we walked away from with a positive in that we learned what to get better at.”
