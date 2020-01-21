COAL CENTER -- In a game that California needed to win to keep its Section 2-AA playoff hopes alive, the Trojans defeated visiting Chartiers-Houston, 60-55, Tuesday night.
“Our backs were against the wall and the guys seem to play better that way,” said California coach Aaron Balla. “We came out to play and shot well, and they did not.
“We shot well at the line, as well.”
The free throw line was a big key in the game as the Trojans hit 23-of-30 attempts, while the Buccaneers only attempted 16, making eight.
“We missed a lot of layups and if we make them early on, the game is over,” said disappointed Chartiers-Houston head coach Eugene Briggs. “When you get the ball in the open court, it should be two points.
“But I won’t take anything away from (California), they played hard.”
The Trojans (9-7) take over fourth place in the section at 4-4, a half-game ahead of the Buccaneers (3-4, 9-7).
The teams played evenly throughout the first quarter with the biggest lead being four points. California held a one-point lead, 15-14, heading into the second second quarter.
The game was tied five times in the opening frame.
California opened up a 24-16 lead early in the second quarter and maintained the eight-point lead midway through the quarter. However, down 28-20, the Buccaneers closed the half 8-2 run to trim California’s lead to 32-30 at the break.
After the Trojans opened a 47-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers used a 6-0 run to tie the game with 5:16 to go.
However, Chartiers-Houston could not grab the lead.
After a Seth Dunn basket cut the California lead to 56-51 with 57 seconds to play, Malik Ramsey hit four free throws late to close out the game.
Ramsey led all scorers with 23 points. Nate O’Savage (12) and Payton Conte (10) also hit double figures for the Trojans.
Dunn led the Buccaneers with 17 points, while Evan Simpson added 15.
Chartiers-Houston hosts section-leading Serra Catholic Friday, while California heads there Tuesday.
