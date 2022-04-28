CALIFORNIA — California’s Kolby Kent ran 16 laps around his home track Wednesday afternoon, and the senior was rewarded with four gold medals at the Section 6-AA Track & Field Championships.
Kent ran the anchor leg on the victorious 3,200 relay, and finished first in the 800 (2:21.47), 1,600 (5:06.36), and 3,200 (11:07.13) on a cool, windy afternoon.
“It was not the time I was hoping for in the 1,600, but in these conditions, it was good,” said Kent after the 1,600. “I didn’t want to burn myself up.
“The 800 is my favorite race. I can get a good time, if I can run under 2:12. I want to run the 3,200 and place first with whatever I have left.”
Kent said he is still rounding into shape after an injury.
“I have to give credit to my team. I had an Achilles injury in January. My teammates pushed me to get where I am today,” said Kent.
Although he runs all three distance races, his notion of what is his most successful race has changed through the season.
“I started to think it’s the 800, but now I think it’s the 3,200. My goal time is sub-10:14. I want Charles Roberts’ school record,” said Kent.
Teammate Tanner Pierce won the shot put with a throw of 41-8.
“It was a little cold. I was a little rusty,” said Pierce. “I prefer the wind doesn’t blow. I don’t want any distractions. I have to have a clear mindset.
“I strive for what I can do, my best.”
Pierce noted what he expects his best to be.
“I plan to stay consistently in the 44s,” said Pierce. “I want to throw in the upper 40s or more.”
Waynesburg Central’s Drew Layton won gold in the pole vault (9-6), placed second in the 200, and finished fourth in the 100, and won silver on the 400 relay.
“Cal is a tough place to compete at,” said Layton, adding, “I wanted to place in all my events, just run one step faster than the other guys.”
Layton is trying to work out an issue or two in the pole vault.
“I have to fix this,” Layton said as he pointed to his head. “I need to get out of my slump in the pole vault.
“This year I want 16 feet in the pole vault.”
The Raiders’ Ryon McCartney (400, 57.04) and Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 18.03) also had gold medal-winning performances.
Washington won the 400 relay (45.23) and 1,600 relay (3:56.21).
The Prexies’ Ruben Gordon (100, 11.52; long jump, 20-9; high jump, 6-2), Dane Asbury (200, 23.98), Michael Ewing (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.18; javelin, 140-4) and Davoun Fuse (triple jump, 39-10) also won gold.
Beth-Center’s Christian Berish won the discus with a throw of 115-8.
Brownsville’s AJ Evans won bronze in the triple jump and just missed the podium in the long jump with a fifth-place finish.
“I wanted medals,” Evans said of the meet. “I PRed in the triple jump by 1½ feet. I’ve been stuck at the same distance.
“I had two concussions in football and it still affects me.”
He’s looking to competing in Saturday’s FCCA meet.
“I went to Uniontown. It’ll be fun,” added Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.