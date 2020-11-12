California dominated the Tri-County South Conference in football this season so it wasn’t a surprise the Trojans also headlined the All-Conference team released on Wednesday.
California coach Ed Woods was selected as the Coach of the Year and his team led the way with nine players selected to the team.
Six of those were seniors, including Jaeden Zuzak, one of the WPIAL’s leading rushers who also played defensive back, along with Nathan O’Savage (WR-DB), Matt Trunzo (RB-DB), Anthony Haschets (WR-LB), Kwondre Porter (WR-DB) and Seth Rerricha (OL-DE).
The Trojans also put juniors Damani Stafford (QB-DE) and Ethan Fike (RB-LB) and sophomore Tanner Pierce (OL-DL) on the team.
Carmichaels and Avella were next in line with seven players each selected, West Greene had six, Jefferson-Morgan and Bentworth had five each, Mapletown had four and Monessen had two.
Bailey Jones (RB-OLB), one of the area’s leading rushers, was one of four Mikes seniors on the team along with Hunter Voithofer (HB-ILB), Nathan Swaney (OL-DL) and Trey Luoma (OL-DE). Also representing Carmichaels, coached by Ron Gallagher, were juniors Trenton Carter (QB-OLB), Michael Stewart (WR-CB) and Austin Walker (OL-DL).
West Greene had the most underclassmen named to the team as all of its players were juniors except for one freshmen, which bodes well for coach Brian Hanson’s Pioneers heading into next season.
West Greene’s juniors on the team were Corey Wise (RB-LB), Wesley Whipkey (QB-LB), Nathan Orndoff (TE-DB), Dalton Lucey (WR-DB) and Josiah Tagaro (OL-DL) with freshman Colin Brady (RB-DB) joining them.
“All the guys on that list had to take some bumps and bruises this year and they still performed well and they’re all coming back next year, so we have to be encouraged by that,” Hanson said. “Corey was on the team as a sophomore last year, too.
“When we do goals with the kids, a team goal and a personal goal, a lot of them put down that they want to be an all-conference player. So it means a lot to those kids to get named.”
Jefferson-Morgan’s picks were led by seniors Jonathan Wolfe (RB-DE) and Owen Maddich (WR-DE), the teams two leading scorers. Coach Aaron Giorgi’s team also had juniors Colt Fowler (QB-WR-S) and Mason McNett (OL-LB) and sophomore Andrew Vessels (OL-DT) selected.
Bentworth four-year starters Owen Petrisek (RB-LB), the team’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards, and Trent Cavanaugh, the team’s all-time leading rusher, were two of four senior Bearcats on the team. The other two were one of the area’s best kickers, Trevor Richardson (K-TE), and Nick Scarfo (OL-DL). Bentworth, coached by JJ Knabb, also put junior Ethan Luketich (OL-DL) on the team.
All four Mapletown players selected were underclassmen. Coach George Messich’s Maples were the only team to have two sophomores on the team in Landan Stevenson (RB-LB), who scored 12 touchdowns, and Cohen Stout (OL-LB). Also named were juniors Max Vanata (QB-DB) and Clay Menear (WR-DB).
Monessen’s representatives were freshman Shane Swope Jr. (QB-S) and juniors Dayton Carson (WR-LB).
Making the team from Avella were seniors Blaze Allen (OL-LB), Tyler Cerciello (RB-LB), Tanner Terensky (WR-DB) and Robbie West (OL-DE), juniors Brandon Samol (WR-DB) and Noah Markle (RB-LB) and sophomore Brian Humensky (OL-DL).
