California pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter Friday night for a 27-7 Tri-County South Conference victory at Bentworth.
Jaeden Zuzak's 25-yard touchdown reception from Damani Stafford late in the first quarter spotted the Trojans to the early lead.
Bentworth tied the game four minutes later when Seth Adams found Owen Petrisek open for a 66-yard touchdown pass. Petrisek caught five passes for 101 yards.
California regained the lead late in the third quarter on Zuzak's 10-yard run and added another touchdown with 1:08 left in the quarter on Nathan O'Savage's 55-yard interception return.
Zuzak capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a 62-yard interception return. Zuzak finished with 176 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Trent Cavanaugh led the Bearcats in rushing with 71 yards on 12 carries.
Tri-County South Conference
California 7-0-14-6 -- 27
Bentworth 0-7-0-0 -- 7
First Quarter
Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 25 pass from Damani Stafford (Carson Vig kick), 1:22
Second Quarter
B: Owen Petrisek 66 pass from Seth Adams (Trevor Richardson kick), 9:30
Third Quarter
Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 10 run (kick failed), 2:55
Cal: Nathan O’Savage 55 interception return (Damani Stafford run), 1:08
Fourth Quarter
Cal: Jaeden Zuzak 62 interception return (kick failed), 2:57
