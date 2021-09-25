Damani Stafford scored the winning touchdown with 4:12 left in the game Friday night to lift California to a 34-28 victory over visiting Mapletown in Tri-County South Conference play.
The game seesawed throughout the four quarters.
Landan Stevenson spotted the Maples (0-2, 2-3) the lead at 10:14 in the first quarter on a 59-yard run. Stafford tied the game just over five minutes later on a 2-yard run.
California (1-1, 3-1) took the lead at 8:12 of the second quarter when Hunter Assad hit Connor Vig with a 22-yard touchdown pass. Stevenson brought the Maples back on a 17-yard run at 4:38, but the point-after was missed.
Stafford scored on runs of 14 and 4 runs to extend California's lead to 28-13, but Clay Menear responded after Stafford's second score with a 76-yard touchdown return. The two-point pass was successful to draw Mapletown to 28-21 after three quarters.
Stevenson returned the lead to Mapletown with 11:54 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown run. He added the extra point to tie the game.
Stevenson finished with 261 yards rushing on 30 carries. He also caught one pass for 15 yards.
Stafford run for 166 yards on 22 carries. Assad completed seven passes for 127 yards. Ethan Fike was the top receiver with three catches for 37 yards.
Ringgold 42, Uniontown 0 -- Ringgold scored 28 points in the first quarter and didn't look back for a non-conference victory over Uniontown at Bill Power Stadium.
Landon Oslowski scored the first of his three touchdowns on an 8-yard run at 8:52 of the first quarter.
Deondre Dotson found Evan Parson open in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass about two minutes later.
Robert Taylor picked up a blocked punt for a touchdown at 4:29, and Oslowski scored his second touchdown with only seven seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Neither teams scored in the second quarter, but Oslowski broke the scoreless string on a 10-yard touchdown run at 5:59 of the third quarter.
Maddox Sukel closed the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:59 left in the game.
Allegany (Md.) 21, Albert Gallatin 14 -- Allegany scored 21 straight points after falling behind 7-0 to snap the host Colonials’ six-game winning streak in a non-conference game.
The Colonials (3-1) took a 7-0 lead on Quentin Larkin’s 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Campers (3-1) got on the board with a safety by sacking Larkin in the end zone early in the second quarter then took the lead for good, 8-7, on Brody Williams’ 30-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Green with 2:35 left in the half.
Allegany surged to a 21-7 advantage thanks to touchdown runs by Braylon White of 3 yards in the third quarter and 63 yards in the fourth quarter.
Bruno Fabrycki’s 11-yard touchdown run and Jace Bowers extra point pulled AG within seven with 6:52 left but they could get no closer.
Fabrycki led the Colonials in rushing (88 yards on nine carries), receiving (two receptions for 27 yards) and tackles (eight). He also recovered a fumble on defense, as did Caleb Matzus-Chapman, who added 65 rushing yards on nine attempts.
Shawn Loring ran the ball 13 times for 63 yards for Albert Gallatin, and Bowers made six tackles.
Monessen 26, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Monessen remained undefeated in the Tri-County South Conference with a victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
The Greyhounds improve to 2-0 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Rockets go to 1-1 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Daevon Burke scored on runs of 19 and 4 yards for Monessen. Lorenzo Gardner plowed into the end zone from a yard out and Dayton Carson had a 10-yard touchdown run.
Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7 -- Carmichaels rolled to a victory over visiting Bentworth in Tri-County South Conference action.
Tyler Richmond opened the scoring for the Mikes (2-0, 4-1) on a 62-yard punt return.
Trenton Carter doubled the lead on a 16-yard touchdown run. Carter closed the half with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Richmond and a 30-yard scoring pass to Hunter Stewart.
Cody McCoy scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Stewart added a 15-yard touchdown run.
The Bearcats slip to 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
Mount Pleasant 34, Southmoreland 7 -- Robbie Labuda scored three touchdowns and ran for 196 yards to lead Mount Pleasant to a victory over rival Southmoreland in Interstate Conference action.
The Vikings improve to 1-0 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Scotties go to 1-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall.
Labuda scored the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run at 3:36 of the first quarter, and the last two on a 27-yard pass from Tyler Reese and a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Reese scored on a 73-yard interception return in the third quarter. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 95 yards.
Aaron Alakson also scored for the Vikings on a 17-yard run in the second quarter.
Anthony Govern scored the lone touchdown for Southmoreland midway through the second quarter on an 8-yard run. He completed 9-of-23 passes for 106 yards and was the leading rusher with 71 yards on 11 carries.
JJ Bloom was Govern's favorite receiver with five receptions for 62 yards.
West Greene 48, Avella 0 -- West Greene scored 35 points in the first half to invoke the mercy rule early in a victory at Avella in Tri-County South Conference play.
West Greene improves to 2-0 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Eagles slide to 0-2 in the conference and 0-5 overall.
Wes Whipkey had a had in all of the Pioneers' four touchdowns in first quarter. He had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Lucey, hit Hunter Hamilton for a 25-yard score and found Nathan Orndoff open for a 37-yard touchdown. Whipkey also scored on a 1-yard run.
Colin Brady raced 24 yards for the lone touchdown in the second quarter.
Corey Wise scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter, and Billy Whitlatch had a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Thompson was good on 6-of-7 extra points.
South Park 54, Brownsville 0 -- South Park scored 27 points in the first quarter and then cruised to a victory in Interstate Conference action over visiting Brownsville.
Eric Doerue and Adam Johnson both had two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles (2-0, 2-2). Kenyan Brown scored on a 21-yard blocked punt return.
Jake Ferency, Harper Conroy and Jack Sudduth also had touchdown runs for South Park.
The Falcons slip to 0-2 in the conference and 0-4 overall.
Charleroi 28, Waynesburg Central 7 -- Charleroi built a 21-0 lead through three quarters for a win over visiting Waynesburg Central in Century Conference action.
Kyle Piecknick returned the opening kickoff to spot the Cougars (1-1, 1-3) the lead just 14 seconds into the game.
Charleroi's Niko Pelligrini scored on runs of 3 and one yards in the third quarter. Joshua Blatnick plowed in from eight yards in the fourth quarter.
Breydon Woods scored on a 12-yard run for the Raiders (0-2, 1-4) midway through the fourth quarter.
Woods gained 118 yards rushing on 25 carries. Jacob Stephenson completed 4-of-13 passes for 40 yards and ran for 52 yards on six carries.
Elizabeth Forward 40, Beth-Center 7 -- Zion White threw three touchdown passes as the Warriors I3-2) rolled past visiting Beth-Center in a non-conference game.
Zach Boyd had all three touchdown receptions of 10, 6 and 5 yards, all in the first half as EF built a 29-0 lead. Charlie Nigut paced the Warriors ground game with 91 yards and a score and Kyle Flournoy followed with 77 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (0-4) were led by Alston Csutoros who had 16 carries for 76 yards. Tyler Debnar added 47 yards on 11 carries. Dominick Revi scored B-C’s only touchdown on an 11-yard run. Tyler Brish kicked the extra point.
McGuffey 46, Frazier 13 -- The Highlanders scored 26 points in the second quarter and went on to beat the host Commodores in a Century Conference game.
Brayden Boggs accounted for both Frazier (0-1, 0-5) touchdowns with passes of 10 yards to Isaac Thomas in the third quarter and 21 yards to Domenic Taranto in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Dietrich led the way for McGuffey (2-0, 3-2) with two touchdown runs and five extra-point kicks. Eric Donnelly added a pair of rushing TDs for the Highlanders who also got touchdowns run from Phillip McCuen and Kyle Brookman and a 42-yard interception return from Jeremiah Johnson.
Peters Township 47, Connellsville 7 -- Richie Woods ran for three touchdowns as the Indians rolled to a 40-0 halftime lead in defeating the visiting Falcons in a non-conference game.
Sam Miller added a rushing touchdown and a passing TD for Peters Township (4-1).
Zakaray David scored the lone TD for Connellsville (0-5) on a 70-yard run in the third quarter. Ben Zavatchan added the extra point.
South Allegheny 56, Yough 8 -- South Allegheny scored 28 points in each half for an Interstate Conference victory over visiting Yough.
Kavan Markwood accounted for four of the touchdowns for the Gladiators (1-1, 1-4). Akell Carrington scored a pair of touchdowns. Michael Michalski and Ethan Kirkwood added a touchdown apiece.
Kaden Bizzozero scored for Yough (0-2, 0-5) on an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Gavin Roebuck hit Tristan Waldier for the two-point conversion.
