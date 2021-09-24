Damani Stafford scored the winning touchdown with 4:12 left in the game Friday night to lift California to a 34-28 victory over visiting Mapletown in Tri-County South Conference play.
The game seesawed throughout the four quarters.
Landan Stevenson spotted the Maples (0-2, 2-3) the lead at 10:14 in the first quarter on a 59-yard run. Stafford tied the game just over five minutes later on a 2-yard run.
California (1-1, 3-1) took the lead at 8:12 of the second quarter when Hunter Assad hit Connor Vig with a 22-yard touchdown pass. Stevenson brought the Maples back on a 17-yard run at 4:38, but the point-after was missed.
Stafford scored on runs of 14 and 4 runs to extend California's lead to 28-13, but Clay Menear responded after Stafford's second score with a 76-yard touchdown return. The two-point pass was successful to draw Mapletown to 28-21 after three quarters.
Stevenson returned the lead to Mapletown with 11:54 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown run. He added the extra point to tie the game.
Stevenson finished with 261 yards rushing on 30 carries. He also caught one pass for 15 yards.
Stafford run for 166 yards on 22 carries. Assad completed seven passes for 127 yards. Ethan Fike was the top receiver with three catches for 37 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown 7-6-8-7 -- 28
California 7-7-14-6 -- 34
First Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 59 run Stevenson kick), 10:14
Cal: Damani Stafford 2 run (Christian Ross kick), 4:42
Second Quarter
Cal: Connor Vig 22 pass from Hunter Assad (Christian Ross kick), 8:12
Map: Landan Stevenson 17 run (kick failed), 4:38
Third Quarter
Cal: Damani Stafford 14 run (Christian Ross kick), 9:38
Cal: Damani Stafford 4 run (Christian Ross kick), 6:37
Map: Clay Menear 76 kickoff return (A.J. Vanata pass from Landan Stevenson) 6:26
Fourth Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 4 run kick (Landan Stevenson kick), 11:54
Cal: Damani Stafford 6 run (kick failed), 4:12
Records: Mapletown (0-2, 2-3), California (1-1, 3-1)
