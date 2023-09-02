Spencer Petrucci exploded for 287 rushing yards and three touchdowns as California spoiled Tyler Aeschbacher's coaching debut at Charleroi by cruising past the host Cougars 47-0 in non-conference football action on Friday night.
Jake Layhue also ran for a trio of TDs for coach Ed Woods' Trojans (2-0) who rode four long scoring runs to a 28-0 halftime lead. Petrucci rushed for touchdowns of 59 and 37 yards and Layhue followed with a 61-yard burst in the first quarter. Petrucci added a 68-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Layhue, who rushed for 100 yards on just six carries and also picked off three passes, had scoring runs of 18 yards in the third quarter and four yards in the fourth quarter.
Lee Qualk capped California's scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run.
Connellsville 28, Hempfield 7 -- Bruce Giles barged through the Spartans 26 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons shook off an early deficit to earn a non-conference victory.
Hempfield took the lead when Mitchell Bitar recovered teammate Rogan Kutcher's fumble in the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown.
Connellsville, which improved to 2-0 for the first time since 1997, pulled even on Giles' 13-yard TD run midway through the second quarter, then went ahead to stay on Anthony Piasecki's 11-yard scoring pass to Capone Mickens before halftime.
Piasecki threw for another score early in the second half, finding Jayden McBride for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 21-7. Giles capped the scoring with an 18-yard TD run later in the third quarter.
Kasey Stanton made all four of his extra-point kicks for the Falcons.
Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 7 -- Da'sjon Craggette ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the Scotties non-conference victory at Ligonier Valley.
Craggette scored on runs of 66, 7 and 28 yards for the Scotties.
The Kadin Keefer-Ty Keffer connection accounted for two touchdowns in the second quarter. Keffer scored on passes of 9 and 39 yards from Keefer.
Keefer completed 6-of-9 passes for 143. Keffer caught five passes for 73 yards.
Shawn Hollis capped the scoring for Southmoreland (2-0) on a 6-yard run with 1:03 remaining in the game. Jake Kaylor connected on six extra-points.
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Dennison scored on a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Southmoreland racked up 464 yards of offense, while the Rams were held to just 91 yards.
Mapletown 28, Frazier 0 -- Evan Griffin rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as the Maples improved to 2-0 with a shutout of the host Commodores in a non-conference game.
A.J. Vanata had a hand in Mapletown's other two scores with a touchdown run and pass.
Vanata gave the Maples the only points they would need when he capped a 70-yard drive with an eight-yard TD run at 2:48 of the first quarter. Griffin ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Mapletown recovered a fumble on Frazier's next play from scrimmage and Griffin's four-yard touchdown run came two plays later for a 14-0 first-quarter advantage.
The Maples made it 20-0 with 1:21 remaining in the first half when Vanata finished up a 63-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Brock Evans.
Griffin tallied the game's final touchdown on a five-yard run late in the third quarter with Evans running in the two-point conversion.
The Commodores (0-2) were led by Derek Diamond who had nine carries for 64 yards and Brennen Stewart who completed six of 11 passes for 50 yards.
Mapletown rushed for 253 yards. Vanata completed two of four passes for 35 yards. Colton Spitznogle paced the Maples' defense with six tackles.
West Greene 56, Chartiers-Houston 14 -- Colin Brady rambled for 277 yards and four touchdowns as the Pioneers steamrolled the host Bucs in a non-conference game.
Brady scored on runs of six and 51 yards in the first quarter and West Greene (2-0) never looked back.
Lane Allison extended the Pioneers' lead to 27-0 with second-quarter touchdown passes of 23 yards to Patrick Durbin and 29 yards to Seth Burns before Chartiers-Houston finally got on the board with Aaron Walsh's seven-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Romano to make it 27-7 at halftime.
West Greene erupted for 29 points in the third quarter to put the game away as Brady scored on touchdown runs of 58 and 25 yards with Billy Whitlatch adding TD bursts of 22 and 55 yards.
Whitlatch rushed for 124 yards.
Waynesburg Central 19, Jefferson-Morgan 7 -- Breydon Woods rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Jacob Stephenson ran for 100 yards and two scores as the Raiders knocked off the Rockets in a non-conference clash of Greene County teams.
The game was scoreless until Woods went around left end for a 19-yard TD with 3:22 left in the first half and Dalton Taylor's extra point put Waynesburg up 7-0.
Jefferson-Morgan pulled even midway through the third quarter on Houston Guesman's six-yard touchdown run with Nathan Bauza's extra point knotting the score at 7-7.
Stephenson gave the Raiders (2-0) the lead for good with a six-yard touchdown run after gathering in a bad snap late in the third quarter.
Stephenson made it a two-score game when he ran in a four-yard touchdown with 7:08 left.
Woods also had an interception and Jeffery Blair recovered a fumble for Waynesburg. Daniel Huffman and Ryon McCartney each contributed a sack.
John Woodward led J-M (1-1) with 92 yards rushing and Guesman added 65 yards. Nick Reha and Collin Bisceglia each had 8.5 tackles for the Rockets who also got an interception by Deakyn Dehoet and a sack by Eathan Crowe.
Mount Pleasant 27, Yough 13 -- Cole Chatfield pass for 163 yards, including touchdowns of 43 yards and 25 yards to Luke Nicotera in the first quarter, as the Vikings (1-1) took command early in knocking off the host Cougars.
Charfield also tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Logan Parson and Garrett Eicher added a 16-yard touchdown run.
Nicotera had six receptions for 109 yards and Eicher ran for 98 yards.
Yough (0-2) got fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Antonio Marra and Raidon Kuroda.
Elizabeth Forward 24, West Mifflin 7 -- Charlie Nigut rushed for 136 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as the Warriors outscored the host Titans 17-0 in the second half to earn a non-conference victory.
Jace Brown scored the first of his two TDs in the first quarter to put EF (2-0) in front but West Mifflin (0-2) tied in the second quarter on Isaiah Dawson’s 46-yard jaunt.
Nigut’s 20-yard TD run in the third quarter put the Warriors ahead 14-7 and they added a 24-yard field goal by Will Sinay and Brown’s second touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Fort Cherry 55, Carmichaels 13 -- Matt Sieg completed seven of nine passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a 62-yard score as the Rangers romped over the visiting Mikes in a non-conference match-up.
Fort Cherry (2-0) scored 35 points in the first quarter in taking a 48-0 halftime lead.
Shane Cornali had TD receptions of 75 and 24 yards and Evan Rogers scored the game's first touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Sieg.
The Rangers also got touchdown runs of one, 14 and 65 yards from Ethan Faletto and 47 yards from Nathan Heirendt.
Ambrose Adamson was a bright spot for Carmichaels (0-2), scoring both of his team's touchdowns on a 13-yard pass from A.J. Donaldson and a 22-yard run.
Burgettstown 34, Beth-Center 0 -- The Blue Devils scored 20 points in the opening quarter and went on to blank the visting Bulldogs in a non-conference game.
Brodie Kuzior ran for an eight-yard touchdown and threw an 11-yard TD to Ryan Murray for Burgettstown. Rudy Brown had scoring runs of 19 and one yard and Travis Coles also ran for a TD for the Blue Devils (2-0).
Jonah Sussan led B-C (0-2) with 43 rushing yards and completed nine of 14 passes for 30 yards. Cyncere Cruz added 39 yards rushing and three receptions for nine yards.
Avella 22, Bentworth 15 -- Isaiah Bradick rushed for 101 yards and a five-yard touchdown as the Eagles upended the visiting Bearcats.
Cole Jaworowski threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Steven Welch and Chas Rush ran in the two-point conversion to put Avella (1-1) ahead in the first quarter. Bentworth tied it on Vitali Daniels' four-yard TD toss to Anthony Washington followed by his two-point pass to Ben Hays in the second quarter.
Bentworth took the lead in the third quarter on Daniels' 45-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Burt with Caden Hackinson kicking the extra point. Jaworowski scored on an eight-yard run later in the quarter then Rush threw a two-point completion to Bradick on a trick play to put the Eagles ahead to stay.
Bradick's fourth-quarter TD run gave the Eagles some breathing room and their defense thwarted a late Bentworth threat to seal the win.
Daniels threw for 193 yards and added 43 yards on the ground for the Bearcats (1-1).
Cornell 20, Monessen 6 -- C.J. Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the Raiders beat the visiting Greyhounds in a non-conference game.
The game was tied 6-6 after Tyvaughn Kershaw scored on a three-yard run in the second quarter for Monessen (0-2) but Donaldson's 20-yard TD toss to Drevon Newton later in the half gave Cornell (2-0) a lead it would not relinquish.
Julian Cordice's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter clinched the win for the Raiders.
Kershaw led the Greyhounds with 109 rushing yards.
Spring Mills (W.Va.) 41, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Spring Mills (2-0) led 6-0, 14-0 and 27-0 at the quarter breaks in beating the visiting Colonials (0-2) in a non-conference game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.