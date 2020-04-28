California senior Malik Ramsey ended his senior boys basketball season as the area’s leading scorer and was fourth-best in the WPIAL at 26.7 points per game.
The 6-foot-3 versatile guard/forward also was voted to the Section 2-AA first team and chosen to play in the Roundball Classic.
Ramsey’s eye-opening accomplishments again caught the attention of more people than just in southwestern Pa.
Ramsey was chosen to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A All-State Team for the second consecutive year on Tuesday. He was a second-team selection this season after receiving third-team honors in 2019.
“I made it last year so I was hoping I’d performed well enough to make it again this year,” Ramsey said.
The Trojans went 12-10 overall and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs under coach Aaron Balla with Ramsey leading the way, doing whatever he could to help his team out.
“I classify myself as a guard but our team really wasn’t that big, so I played forward, center, guard,” Ramsey said. “I just label myself as an athlete.”
Ramsey went out with a bang, pouring in a game-high 34 points, including a 30-foot 3-pointer on the final shot of his high school career, in the Trojans’ playoff loss to Shenango.
Balla commended Ramsey afterwards.
“We don’t have players like Malik play at Cal often and he is a quality person,” Balla said.
Ramsey averaged 28.6 points per game as a junior after he transferred to California following two years at Laurel Highlands. He went over the 1,000-point mark for his career on Jan. 3 with a third-quarter basket against visiting Serra Catholic during a 21-point performance in a 71-63 loss.
Scoring 1,000 points had been a long-term goal for Ramsey, who said afterwards, “I have been dreaming about this since I picked up a basketball and it means the world to me.”
Ramsey was selected to the Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Basketball Team two straight years. He was chosen as the H-S Class 1A/2A Player of the Year this past season.
Ramsey was a two-year letterman with the Mustangs, moving into the starting lineup as sophomore.
“I played with Bryce Laskey,” Ramsey recalled. “He was one of the best players in the WPIAL.”
One could say the same about Ramsey over the past two seasons. He enjoyed his time at California under Balla.
“I loved playing for Coach Balla,” said Ramsey, who took over a leadership role on the Trojans. “I’m sure my team would say I was a vocal leader because when something wasn’t going right you could definitely hear me telling people where they needed to be, what Coach said, what needs to happen.”
Ramsey excelled on the football field for California as a wide receiver and cornerback for two years and also was a key member of the track & field team, although the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his spring season and has hampered his training.
“All the parks around my area are like, boarded up so we can’t play basketball there,” Ramsey said. “So, I’m just doing the two-ball drills and sprinting and doing what I can.”
In track, Ramsey ran the 200 and the anchor leg on the Trojans’ 400 relay team.
“I liked track,” Ramsey said. “It’s fun and it keeps you in shape, too.
“But, I lost my track season and I also had the Roundball game, it was supposed to be played on my birthday Saturday,” added Ramsey, who just turned 18 on April 25. “That got cancelled by the coronavirus, too.
“So getting all-state, that was great. It gave me a bit of a boost.”
