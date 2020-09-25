Uniontown will be the last area team to begin its football season when it travels to Ringgold tonight for the first in its five-game schedule.
Meanwhile, California will return to the gridiron after an unexpected week off.
The biggest game in all the WPIAL of Week Three, however, is the annual Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (2-0, 2-0) clash which takes place on the Jaguars field.
The Red Raiders’ season was originally cancelled because of coronavirus concerns before the school district reconsidered and decided to move on with football, but the delay left coach Cedric Lloyd and his team far behind all others in preparation.
Uniontown travels to Ringgold (0-2, 0-2) to face coach Darwin Manges’ difficult-to-defend rushing attack, but Lloyd has no complaints.
“The kids and staff are excited for the opportunity to play,” Lloyd said.
It will be a non-conference game. Both teams are members of the Class 4A Big Eight although Uniontown was forced to play an independent schedule, which was put together after the WPIAL set their slates thinking the Red Raiders were not fielding a team.
The Trojans were set to host West Greene in a key Class 1A Tri-County South battle last Friday before a COVID-19 positive test on the Pioneers campus forced that game to be postponed with no make-up date set yet.
California (1-0, 1-0), which defeated Bentworth 27-7 on Sept. 11, travels to Mapletown (0-2, 0-2) tonight.
As for the Jaguars and Leopards, the Big Eight battle looks fairly even if you go by game scores through the first two weeks. Belle Vernon’s average score is 32.5 to 0 while Thomas Jefferson’s is 51.5 to 7.
Last year TJ won both meetings, 34-7 at home in the regular season and 41-7 at Heinz Field in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game, on its way to claiming the PIAA title. Belle Vernon, though, was considered by many to have been possibly the second-best team in the state.
There are nine other games involving area teams tonight, all with 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Also in Big Eight play, Laurel Highlands (1-0, 1-1), coming off a hard-fought 16-12 win over Ringgold, travels to West Mifflin (0-2, 0-2).
The Class 3A Interstate Conference features a heated rivalry game as Mount Pleasant (1-0, 1-1) travels to Southmoreland (1-1, 1-1), while Yough (0-1, 1-1) hosts South Allegheny (0-2, 0-2) and Brownsville (0-1, 0-2) entertains first-place South Park (2-0, 2-0).
In the Class 2A Century Conference, Charleroi (0-2, 0-2) visits Waynesburg Central (0-2, 0-2) with both teams seeking their first win, and Frazier (1-0, 1-1) travels to McGuffey (2-0, 2-0).
In two other Tri-County South games, Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) travels to Bentworth (1-1, 1-1) and Jefferson-Morgan (0-2, 0-2) hosts Monessen (0-2, 0-2) with the Rockets and Greyhounds trying to crack the win column.
Beth-Center (0-1, 1-1) out of the Century hosts the Interstate’s Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) in a non-conference meeting.
Three other local teams are not in action tonight.
West Greene hosted Avella in a TCS game on Thursday night, Connellsville travels to West Allegheny on Saturday in a 7 p.m. non-conference match-up, while Albert Gallatin is off this week.
TD Club update
Through two weeks last season West Greene’s Benjamin Jackson had already rang up 66 points and had a 26-point lead in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings on his way to a record-breaking 302 points and second straight contest title.
This year’s TD Club race is much closer heading into the third week with three players — Belle Vernon running back Dan Alden, Yough running back Gamal Marballie and Carmichaels wide receiver Michael Stewart — tied at the top with four touchdowns and 24 points each. All three tallied three TDs last week.
Alden scored touchdowns on two runs and one reception in a 45-0 win over West Mifflin, Marballie scored on a catch, a run and a fumble return in a 28-26 loss at South Park, and Stewart hauled in a trio of TD passes from quarterback Trenton Carter in the Mikes’ 43-8 win at Mapletown.
Two points behind that trio in fourth place is Albert Gallatin fullback Shawn Loring with 22 points, with Carmichaels running back Bailey Jones and Yough’s C.J. Waldier tied for fifth with 20 points apiece.
Rounding out the top 10 are four players tied for seventh place with 18 points each, led by Elizabeth Forward running back DaVontay Brownsfield who scored three touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Brownsville. Also checking in with 18 points are Ringgold’s John Polefko, Bentworth’s Owen Petrisek and California’s Jaeden Zuzak.
Brownfield and Zuzak are the only two in the top 10 whose teams have played just one game so far.
