COAL CENTER -- Playing only its third game of the season, the California High School boys basketball team could not miss early from the floor and used suffocating defense to down Frazier Friday night, 53-43, in key Section 4-AA game.
The Trojans (2-0, 2-1) seemed to score on almost every possession for a six-minute stretch and the Commodores (3-1, 6-3) had issues scoring in the first half of the first-place showdown.
Leading 6-4, California went on a 21-0 run that carried into the second quarter when Frazier’s Colton Arison hit a free throw to end the spurt and make the score 27-5.
After scoring on two contested layups in the opening minutes of the game, Frazier did not make another shot from the field until Arison hit a layup with 1:31 to go in the half.
“That was a start I did not think was going to happen,” said a happy California coach Aaron Balla. “These guys have been putting a lot of pressure on themselves and that was a great way to start the game.”
Frazier coach Zach Keefer spoke about how his team could not get any shots to fall in the first quarter.
“We couldn’t have started any worse than we did with high-quality chances that we couldn’t get to fall, and their size affected us,” he said. “They didn’t miss, and the shots were from all over the floor.
“When you can’t get layups to fall and they are getting everything they throw up to go in, it takes its toll.”
Until Luke Santo made a three-pointer with 6:45 to play in the game, every shot Frazier made had been a layup.
“That’s unlike us and uncharacteristic,” Keefer said. “Usually, one of our guards gets hot and hits a few shots.”
The Trojans, who got a late start to the season, led 33-11 at the half.
“Verbally, they said they wanted to keep our feet on the pedal but physically, I don’t think they realize that they are not there yet,” Balla said. “It is easy to say but hard to do, especially when we are still working on our conditioning.”
Frazier, which played without injured starter Kenny Fine, outscored California 16-10 in the third quarter and again in the fourth.
“I think we let how we started affect us in the first half, but the guys came out with a never-say-die attitude in the second half,” Keefer said. “We dropped this one, but we still have our goals on the table and will get them again.”
Frazier was able to get within nine points at 45-36 with 5:21 to play, but California, the last remaining unbeaten team in the section, maintained a healthy lead the rest of the way.
Balla said his team’s non-section loss to Class 5A Plum on Wednesday helped his team.
“We played very well against them,” he said. “There is always room for improvement and we have a long road ahead of us.
“I am very proud of them for their commitment and their willingness to get after it.”
Nate O’Savage (19 points) and Payton Conte (15) combined for 34 points to lead California while Owen Newcomer (12), Santo (10) and Chase Hazlebaker (10) hit double figures for Frazier.
