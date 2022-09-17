California scored 36 points in the middle quarters to pull away from Jefferson-Morgan for a 44-6 road victory Friday in the Tri-County South Conference opener for both teams.
Spencer Petrucci scored on runs of 11 and 12 yards in the first half, and Caden Powell caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Layhue.
Layhue had a hand in all three California touchdowns in the third quarter with a 63-yard run, 88-yard interception return and 35-yard touchdown pass to Petrucci.
Layhue ran for 135 yards on eight carries and completed two passes for 61 yards. Petrucci rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries.
The Rockets avoided the shutout on Cole Jones' 47-yard touchdown pass to Ewing Jamison.
Jefferson-Morgan's John Gilbert carried the ball 23 times for 62 yards. Jones completed 5-of-13 passes for 69 yards. Jamison caught two passes for 45 yards.
Monessen 49, Bentworth 9 -- The Greyhounds raced past the Bearcats for a Tri-County South Conference road victory.
Tyvaughn Kershaw scored on runs of 31, 51 and 6 yards for Monessen. Daniel Dozier had a 55-yard scoring pass to Timothy Kershaw. Dozier completed three passes for 100 yards.
Daevon Burke scored on a 5-yard run and 75-yard punt return for the Greyhounds in the second half.
Anthony Puckey hit a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter and Vitali Daniels had a touchdown pass to Lucas Burt in the fourth quarter. Daniels completed 10-of-24 passes for 92 yards and Burt caught seven passes for 67 yards.
Mapletown 43, Beth-Center 14 -- The Maples broke the game open with 20 points in the second quarter to open Tri-County South Conference play with a road victory.
Brody Evans was part of all three second quarter touchdowns with scoring runs of 6 and 5 yards, and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Evan Griffin. Evans completed all three pass attempts for 37 yards.
The Maples' Landan Stevenson had touchdown runs of 27, 4 and 5 yards. He finished with 222 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
The Bulldogs' Tyler Debnar plunged into the end zone from a yard out to open the scoring. Ethan Varesko scored on a 25-yard run in the second quarter. Varesko carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards.
Trinity 35, Connellsville 14 -- The Falcons had a rough time on the road with a Big 7 Conference-opening loss to the Hillers.
Trinity (1-0, 1-2) scored all 35 points in the second quarter. The Hillers' Andrew Durig carried the ball seven times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Connellsville's Grayden Gillot scored on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter. Xavier Malone found the end zone later in the quarter for the Falcons (0-1, 1-2) on a 4-yard run.
McKeesport 33, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Tigers returned home with a Big 7 Conference victory after shutting out the Mustangs.
McKeesport (1-0, 4-0) led 14-0 at halftime. The lead grew to 20-0 after the third quarter.
The Tigers' Jahmil Perryman ran for 132 yards and Larry Gibson finished with 144 yards rushing.
Laurel Highlands (0-1, 2-2) was unable to take advantage of two McKeesport fumbles in the first half.
West Mifflin 35, Ringgold 0 -- The Rams were unable to score a victory in a night the program honored the 1982 and 1987 teams.
West Mifflin (1-0, 1-3) led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime. Shai Newby completed 10-of-12 passes for 182 yards and ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Ty'jeir Williams caught eight passes for 109 yards.
Penn-Trafford 14, Belle Vernon 13 -- The ultimate difference was a failed point-after in the third quarter in the Interstate Conference opener for both teams.
Quinton Martin scored on a 50-yard run and Timmy Schwerha added to point-after to spot the Leopards a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Warriors tied the game later in the quarter on Conlan Greene's 7-yard run.
Belle Vernon regained the lead on Jake Gedekoh's 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the point-after failed.
Greene scored on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter and Logan Swartz hit the extra-point for the win. Greene ran for 132 yards.
Belle Vernon's Martin and Gedekoh both ran for 69 yards.
Keystone Oaks 47, Waynesburg Central 13 -- The Panthers led 40-0 at halftime for a Century Conference home victory.
Daniel Hufman and Breydon Woods had short touchdown runs for the Raiders (0-1, 0-4). Woods finished with 138 yards rushing on 25 carries.
Yough 13, Derry 10 -- Gavin Roebuck scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 63-yard run to rally the Cougars to an Allegheny Conference victory over the visiting Trojans.
Derry (0-1, 0-4) led 10-0 in the third quarter when Antonio Marra caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from Raidon Kuroda.
Kuroda completed 15-of-22 passes for 176 yards for the Cougars (1-0, 2-2). Marra caught two passes for 113 yards.
Jeannette 60, Frazier 14 -- The Jayhawks led 47-0 at halftime and rolled to an Eastern Conference victory over the visiting Commodores.
Keyshaun Thompson had touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards for Frazier (0-1, 0-4).
Jeannette's Payton Molter completed three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Southmoreland 33, Knoch 24 -- The Scotties scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to secure a non-section victory over visiting Knoch.
Ty Keffer scored on a 30-yard pass from Caden Matthews with 11:28 remaining in the game and then returned an interception 87 yards two minutes later.
Jeffrey Johnson scored on a 2-yard run with 4:18 left to seal the victory.
Keffer scored the first touchdown of the game for the Scotties (2-2) when he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kadin Keefer at the 5-minute mark of the first quarter.
Austin Mough's 2-yard run gave Southmoreland a 13-6 halftime lead. The Scotties scpred a safety in the third quarter when the ball was snapped out of the end zone.
Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 21 -- The combination of Zion White and Zach Boyd led the Warriors to a non-conference home victory.
White completed 7-of-13 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns to Boyd. White added a 1-yard touchdown run for Elizabeth Forward (4-0).
Boyd caught five passes for 205 yards, including touchdown receptions of 23, 57, 27 and 79 yards. Boyd also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Shady Side Academy's Darrin Hayes carried the ball 18 times for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Mount Pleasant 40, Valley 13 -- The Vikings rallied for 26 points in the second half for a non-conference road victory over the Vikings.
Robbie Labuda a strong individual effort for Mount Pleasant (3-1) with touchdown receptions of 63 and 62 yards from Cole Chatfield and a 74-yard touchdown run. He also converted four extra-points. He carried the ball 19 times for 203 yards.
Chatfield completed three passes for 170 yards and had a 4-yard touchdown run. He hit Lane Golkosky for a 45-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Carrick 42, Brownsville 0. Records: Carrick (2-2), Brownsville (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.