California posted 35 points in the first quarter Thursday night as the Trojans rolled to a 61-7 Tri-County South Conference victory over visiting Bentworth.
California closes the regular season with a 5-2 conference mark and overall record of 8-2. The Bearcats finish with an 0-7 conference record and 0-7 overall mark.
The Trojans' Zack Geletei, Lee Qualk and Spencer Petrucci all scored two touchdowns. Jake Layhue ran for 64-yard score and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Caden Powell. Addison Panepinto scored on a 3-yard run.
Layhue ran for 156 yards on just seven carries. Petrucci gained 107 yards rushing on nine carries, and Qualk finished with 96 yards rushing.
Benjamin Hayes caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Vitali Daniels for the Bearcats' lone score.
Daniels completed two passes for 136 yards. Lucas Burt had a reception for 68 yards.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Morgantown 2 -- The Warriors scored three goals unanswered goals in the second period to rally for a PIHL D2 Blue Division victory.
Morgantown's Anthony Dibartolomeo scored the only goal of the first period and the home team's lead doubled when Geno Valenti scored early in the second period.
Bobby Boord Jr.'s short-handed goal cut the Warriors' deficit to a goal and Joey Wach tied the game at 8:31 with an unassisted goal. Rhys Medved gave Elizabeth Forward (1-2-0-0-0) the lead with just over a minute remaining in the period.
Luke Napoli added an insurance goal with a minute remaining in the game.
Elizabeth Forward's Gabe Myers made 27 saves. Brandon Nygan turned aside 28 shots for Morgantown (2-2-0-0-0).
Serra Catholic 3, Carmichaels 0 -- The top-seeded Lady Eagles swept to a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal win at Penn-Trafford but the ninth-seeded Lady Mikes didn't make it easy.
After dropping the first set, 25-17, coach Julianne Speeney's squad pushed Serra Catholic into deuce before falling 26-24 in the second set. The Lady Eagles (17-1) fended off Carmichaels, 25-21, in the third set to wrap up the win.
Kendall Ellsworth had 25 assists, 18 digs and 16 service points and Beth Cree contributed 10 kills and 15 digs for the Lady Mikes, who end their season with a 10-6 record. Carmichaels also got 11 kills from Ani Cree, nine service points from Macie Kraynak, five assists and an ace from Carlee Roberts and two blocks from Sophia Zalar.
