California scored 45 points in the first quarter Friday night and rolled to a 65-7 victory in a Tri-County South Conference game at Bentworth.
The Trojans improve to 4-2 in the conference and 6-2 overall. The Bearcats close the season with a 1-6 conference record and overall mark of 2-7.
Hunter Assad had touchdown passes of 8, 84, 38 and 58 in the first quarter. Damani Stafford had two rushing touchdowns, and Spencer Petrucci returned a fumble 22 yards for a score.
Assad completed all six pass attempts for 190 yards. Stafford ran for 94 yards on eight carries.
Addison Panepinto had a 5-yard touchdown run and Stafford returned an interception 15 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Zach Geletei closed the scoring for California with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Tri-County South Conference
California 45-13-7-0 -- 65
Bentworth 0-0-7-0 -- 7
First Quarter
Cal: Damani Stafford 3 run (kick failed)
Cal: Connor Vig 8 pass from Hunter Assad (pass failed)
Cal: Caden Powell 84 pass from Hunter Assad (Cory Frick kick)
Cal: Ethan Fike 38 pass from Hunter Assad (Cory Frick kick)
Cal: Damani Stafford 41 run (Cory Frick kick)
Cal: Cory Frick 58 pass from Hunter Assad (kick failed)
Cal: Spencer Petrucci 22 fumble return (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Cal: Addison Panepinto 5 run (Cory Frick kick)
Cal: Damani Stafford 15 interception return (run failed)
Third Quarter
Cal: Zach Geletei 5 run (Cory Frick kick)
B: TD Run (Kick)
Records: Bentworth (1-6, 2-7), California (4-2, 6-2).
