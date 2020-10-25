California, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward all had postseason spots secured before Friday night’s football games.
Mount Pleasant’s fate was still up in the air after its attempt to earn sole possession of second place in the Interstate Conference and an automatic bid ended with a 30-19 loss at South Park.
The Vikings got good news when the WPIAL released its pairings on Saturday, though, as they were given one of two Class 3-A wild cards.
The Vikings tied the Eagles for second but MP’s head-to-head loss gave SP the second spot out of the conference.
“It’s one of those things where you’re waiting and everyone speculates and everyone has their opinions on who’s getting in,” Mount Pleasant coach Jason Fazekas said. “We didn’t know. They were throwing so many different ideas out there about it during the week.
“We had a chance to do it ourselves and we had a 13-0 lead against South Park. We were driving again when he lost a fumble on a play in which we got a first down, and then everything seemed to turn around after that and we let it slip away.”
The Eagles’ comeback win left a bad taste in Fazekas’s mouth, as well as his players.
“We’re so happy to have another chance to play,” Fazekas said. “I feel good for the kids. They’ve given a lot of effort this year. We just didn’t feel good after South Park. We totally blew a game that we thought we should have won. It just didn’t feel like a good way to end the season.
“I’m really thankful we’re going to have another shot.”
Mount Pleasant’s other losses were 35-7 to Class 5-A Latrobe and 16-14 to unbeaten EF.
Carmichaels (5-2) held out hope for a wild card in 1-A but was bypassed after dropping its final two games to California and at Avella, 14-7, Friday night.
Undefeated Tri-County South Conference champion California (5-0) was made a No. 4 seed in 1-A. The Trojans earned a forfeit win over Monessen on Friday.
Belle Vernon (5-1) claimed a share of the Class 4-A Big Eight Conference title along with No. 6 McKeesport and No. 2 Thomas Jefferson after the Tigers’ stunning 20-14 win over the host Jaguars Friday night. The Leopards, who were off Friday, were also given a No. 4 seed.
Elizabeth Forward (6-0) was seeded third in 3-A after wrapping up an unbeaten regular season and the Interstate Conference title.
Mount Pleasant (4-3) was made the No. 7 seed in 3-A.
California, Belle Vernon and EF will all play at home in the first round this coming Friday with 7 p.m. kickoffs.
The Trojans host No. 5 Shenango (6-1), which tied No. 2 Rochester for the Big Seven Conference title. The winner meets either No. 1 Clairton or No. 8 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the semifinals on Nov. 6.
The Leopards host No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1), which finished second behind top-seeded Aliquippa in the Parkway Conference. The winner plays either the Quips or No. 8 Hampton in the semifinals.
The Warriors host No. 6 Freeport (3-2), which tied East Allegheny for second place in the Allegheny Seven Conference behind No. 2 North Catholic.
Mount Pleasant will be on the road at North Catholic with the winner of their game playing the survivor between Elizabeth Forward and EA in the semifinals.
“I sent out a group text to all the players and right away I started talking to my coaches and doing film exchange when I found out we were in,” Fazekas said. “North Catholic is obviously a great program and having a very good year. I’ll get my kids on a Zoom meeting soon and go over everything.”
Other teams earning No. 1 seeds were North Allegheny in 6-A, Pine-Richland in 5-A, Central Valley in 3-A and Beaver Falls in 2-A.
