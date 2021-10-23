California put the Tri-County South Conference game away with 13 points in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 23-0 victory at Monessen.
The Trojans improve to 4-2 in the conference and 6-3 overall. The Greyhounds slip to 2-4 in the conference and 3-6 overall.
Cory Frick hit a 29-yard field goal to give California at 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
Hunter Assad hit Zach Geletei for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Spencer Petrucci returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown and Geletei scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Geletei carried the ball seven times for 56 yards rushing.
Both teams had five turnovers. California lost four fumbles and threw an interception. The Greyhounds lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions.
Tri-County South Conference
California 3-7-0-13 -- 23
Monessen 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
Cal: Cory Frick 29 FG
Second Quarter
Cal: Zach Geletei 23 pass from Hunter Assad (Cory Frick kick)
Fourth Quarter
Cal: Spencer Petrucci 51 punt return (kick failed)
Cal: Zach Geletei 20 run (Cory Frick kick)
Records: California (4-2, 6-3), Monessen (2-4, 3-6).
