California found itself down 2-0 to Shady Side Academy heading into the final two innings of their WPIAL Class AA first-round baseball playoff game on Wednesday.
While that may be desperation time for a lot of teams, the Trojans, with all their experience and a strong tradition backed up by six WPIAL championships, weren’t fazed.
California scored four runs over the last two innings to rally past the eighth-seeded Bulldogs, 4-2, at Hempfield.
The victory sends the ninth-seeded Trojans into Friday’s quarterfinals where they’ll face No. 1 Seton LaSalle.
“The juniors and seniors on this team were down a few runs two years ago in the first two games of the playoffs,” California coach Lou Pasquale recalled. “They came back to win both of those games (and went on to claim district title No. 6). It helps that they had that experience. They didn’t press the panic button.
“They just stayed the course, kept calm and believed in themselves.”
Shady Side took a 2-0 lead in the second inning off Trojans starter Payton Conte thanks to RBI singles by Tyler Hart and Billy Dunleavy.
Hart started on the mound for the Bulldogs (10-6) and not only blanked California the first five innings but had a no-hitter going until Jordan Kearns broke it up with a fifth-inning single.
The Trojans (13-4) finally solved Hart in the top of the sixth.
Dom Martini led off the inning with a single to right, Kris Weston reached on an infield hit and Vig stroke an RBI single to center with Weston racing to third. Weston came home with the tying run when Conte hit into a force out.
Conte allowed the two runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts through the first five innings before being relieved by Connor Vig to start the bottom of the sixth. Vig earned the win with two scoreless innings.
“Conte’s pitch count forced us to take him out,” Pasquale said. “But Vig game in a did a nice job.”
California went back on the attack in the top of the seventh.
Kearns singled again and Fred Conard followed with another hit and took second when throw went to third. Hunter Assad was intentionally walked to create a force play but the move backfired when Martini also drew a walk to bring in Kearns with what proved to be the winning run. Weston brought in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to right the scored Conard for a 4-2 lead.
Vig closed the door in the bottom of the seventh to give the Trojans their fourth straight WPIAL playoff win. Running that win streak to five will be a stiff challenge against Seton LaSalle.
“I’m hoping to get a little skinny on them,” Pasquale said. “I know the WPIAL made them the No. 1 seed for a reason.”
