California needed overtime, but the Trojans upset first-place Serra Catholic, 70-65, in Section 2-AA action Tuesday night.
California (5-4, 10-7) sits alone in fourth place, while the Eagles (10-7) slide into second place with an 8-2 record.
California's Malik Ramsey shared scoring honors with 18 points. Cochise Ryan (16), Kwondre' Porter (14), and Nate O'Savage (13) also scored in double digits for the Trojans.
Serra Catholic's Josiah Pais finished with 18 points. Mark Thomas and Cam Genman both scored 12.
