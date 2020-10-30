California is hoping to start a new trend in the WPIAL football playoffs tonight.
The Trojans played well but came up short in their last three postseason games by close scores, all against rugged competition.
Coach Ed Woods’ unbeaten squad will be at home as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 Shenango in a Class A quarterfinal game.
California went 7-4 and finished second in the Tri-County South to West Greene in Woods’ first season there a year ago. The Trojans fell at Cornell, 32-27, in the first round of the playoffs.
This is California’s fifth straight trip to the playoffs with the first three coming under Darrin Dillow.
Dillow also guided the Trojans to an unbeaten regular season in 2017 when they went 12-1 overall, winning playoff games over Bishop Canevin, 51-7, and Union, 43-19, before falling at home in the semifinals against Imani Christian, 30-24. California had won at Imani during the regular season, 41-26.
In 2018, California went 6-5 with a playoff loss at Clairton, 27-17, but claimed a share of the TCS title that year, as well.
The Wildcats are 6-1 with their only loss coming at Rochester, 13-0, last week, which made the two teams co-champions of the Big Seven Conference. The Rams received the higher seed (No. 2) and a home game thanks to that head-to-head victory.
California (6-0) won the Tri-County South title thanks to a high-scoring offense (41.2 ppg) headed by bruising running back Jaeden Zuzak, the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club leader with 152 points in just five games. One of the Trojans’ wins came via a forfeit against Monessen.
Quarterback Damani Stafford is another scoring threat for California with five touchdowns and three 2-point conversions this season.
The teams have similar stats. Shenango averages 41.3 points per game and allows 11.3. The Trojans have given up 13.8 points per game.
The winner advances to the semifinals against either No. 1 Clairton or No. 8 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
In Class 4A, fourth-seeded Belle Vernon (5-1) hosts No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1).
Both teams have one loss to one of the top two seeds. The Leopards lost at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson, 42-21, and the Colts fell at No. 1 Aliquippa, 35-6.
Belle Vernon averages 40.5 points per game and surrenders 9.3. Chartiers Valley averages 32.7 and allows 15.6.
The winner plays either the Quips or No. 8 Hampton.
In Class AAA, Mount Pleasant (4-3) travels to North Catholic (7-0).
The seventh-seeded Vikings average 22.7 points per game and allow 19.6. The No. 2 Trojans average 45.3 points per game and give up 8.1.
The winner plays either No. 3 Elizabeth Forward or No. 6 Freeport.
The Warriors (5-0) average 32.2 points per game and give up 8.8. The Yellowjackets (3-2) put up 25.8 points per game and allow 22.6.
In non-conference action, Ringgold travels to Burrell.
Two non-conference games involving local teams have been called off. COVID-19 issues at Connellsville forced the Falcons to cancel their home game against Laurel Highlands, and the Latrobe at Uniontown game was also cancelled.
