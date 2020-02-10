California survived a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat host Brownsville, 59-56, in a non-section boys basketball game Monday night.
The playoff-bound Trojans (12-10) held a 46-26 advantage after three quarters but the Falcons (7-15) outscored the hosts 30-13 in the final frame.
Malik Ramsey’s game-high 24 points led the way for California. Payton Conte (11) and Kwondre Porter (10) also had double figures.
Ayden Teeter scored 16 points for Brownsville.
