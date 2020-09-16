Laurel Highlands dropped the first set to host Albert Gallatin before rallying for a 3-1 victory in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball battle Tuesday night.
After the Lady Colonials (0-2, 0-2) took the opener, 25-19, the Mustangs gradually took control and went on to sweep the final three sets, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-10.
“We were a little bit slow at the beginning,” Mustangs coach Emily Konter said. “That was kind of expected. With no scrimmages, I felt it would take a little while for them to get going. But you could see as the match went on they started to click and everything started coming together.
“Give Albert Gallatin a lot of credit though. They’re making great progress. They’ve got a good team.”
Elizabeth Murtha led the way for AG, coached by Marissa Hart, with 15 kills and four blocks, and Laney Wilson had 10 kills and three blocks. The Lady Colonials also got 10 digs from Autumn Switalski and 12 assists apiece from Emma Eckert and Kennedy Felio.
Laurel Highlands goes up against another rival Thursday when it hosts Uniontown, while Albert Gallatin travels to Belle Vernon.
Frazier 3, California 0 -- Jensyn Hartman recorded 18 kills and 11 service points as Frazier opened its season with 3-0 sweep of visiting California in a non-section match.
The Lady Commodores won by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-17.
Alexis Lovis contributed 23 assists and seven service points to the victory. Frazier also got 10 kills from Kaelyn Shaporka and 19 digs from Jordin Brundege.
Tayla Pascoe led the Lady Trojans with five kills and three aces and Ca’mari Walden had four kills and four aces. Elaina Nicholson added five kills and McKenna Hewitt chipped in with four aces and two kills.
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0 -- Emma Hyatt rang up nine kills, 13 service points and four aces as the Lady Mikes cruised past visiting Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-7.
Emma Holaren had 15 assists, seven digs and three aces, and Sydney Kuis contributed seven service points and six digs for the Lady Mikes. Carmichaels also got five kills and three aces from Nicole Ludrosky, 13 assists from Alexandra McGee and eight kills from Beth Cree.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- Defending Section 3-AAA champion Thomas Jefferson rolled past visiting Belle Vernon in three sets.
The Lady Jaguars won by scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-12.
Gianna Anderson had eight digs and Kirsten Brooks had two kills for the Lady Leopards.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Rockets rolled to a three-set victory over the visiting Lady Gators in a Section 2-A match. J-M won by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-7.
Ringgold 3, West Mifflin 0 -- The Lady Rams beat host West Mifflin in a Section 2-AAA match. The scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-22.
Girls soccer
Connellsville 5, Belle Vernon 0 -- Nevaeh Hamborsky scored a pair of goals and Madison Kineer made six saves as Connellsville blanked visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 2-AAA match.
Hamborsky gave the Lady Falcons the only goal they would need early in the first half with an assist from Cayde Koballa. Mary Kate Lape assisted on Jocelyn Gratchik’s goal three minutes later and Kobolla made it 3-0 before intermission thanks to an assist from Morgan Smouse.
“The girls played very well in the first half,” Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar said. “They really took the play to Belle Vernon and dominated early and they could never recover. I thought it was a good opening match for us.”
Hamborsky knocked in her second goal with seven minutes remaining in the game with Shelby Basinger assisting. Grace Bosnic tallied the final goal of the night on an assist from Lape with four minutes left.
Victoria Rodriguez made 21 saves in the loss for the Lady Leopards.
The Lady Falcons are at Greensburg Salem on Thursday.
Southmoreland 4, Brownsville 1 -- Olivia Cernuto scored three goals and Southmoreland pulled away in the second half to knock off host Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match.
Cernuto gave the Lady Scotties their first goal with 32:43 left in the first half.
Southmoreland’s Taylor Klingensmith scored with 31:52 remaining in the game for a 2-0 lead and Cernuto netted goals at 28:36 and 24:41 to make it 4-0.
Ava Kovscek put in the Lady Falcons’ lone goal with 5:44 left. Kami Franks made 20 saves for Brownsville.
Kaylee Keys stopped seven of eight shots for Southmoreland.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Albert Gallatin 1 -- Daniel Sassak sparked a Belle Vernon rally with two second-half goals in a Section 3-AAA match at Albert Gallatin.
The Colonials got on the board first on a goal by Cristian Steeber and they maintained that lead into halftime.
Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0) regrouped and Tyler Kovatch tied it before Sassak’s first goal put the visitors ahead to stay. Nick Nagy made it 3-1 before Sassak’s second goal finished the scoring.
Girls golf
Penn-Trafford 192, Connellsville 210 – Kendall Vertes shot an 8-over 43 as Penn-Trafford beat visiting Connellsville in a Section 1-AAA match at Manor Valley Golf Course.
Maddy Kinneer led the Lady Falcons with a 46 and was followed by Courtney Layman (51) and Abby Tikey (53). Paiton Ulery and Sydney Gillott shot 60 with one of those scores being dropped.
Geibel Catholic 178, Derry 225 -- Caroline Konieczny's 4-over 40 led visiting Geibel Catholic to a Section 1-AA victory over Derry at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Claire Konieczny shot 43 for the visiting Lady Gators. Audra Holonich (47) and Paige Karpiak (48) closed out the scoring for Geibel Catholic.
Ariella Eisworth was the low golfer for the Lady Trojans with 53.
Mount Pleasant 212, Ligonier Valley 250 — Ali Tepper shot 48 as the Lady Vikings returned home from Champion Lakes Golf Course with a Section 1-AA victory over the Lady Rams.
Natalie Miller and Emily Eutsey both shot 52 for Mount Pleasant (4-2), and Haley Morgan closed out the scoring with 60.
Greensburg C.C. 151, Southmoreland 222 — Meghan Zambruno was the medalist with 34 to lead the Lady Centurions to a Section 1-AA road victory over the Lady Scots at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Kendall Yuhouse shot 49 for Southmoreland. Amanda Sokol (50), Sophia Price (58) and Gracin Loucks (65) also scored for the Lady Scots.
Meghan Zambruno led all scorers with a 34 for the Centurions.
Girls tennis
Mount Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1 -- The Lady Falcons' Sophia Solomon won first singles, but the visiting Lady Vikings won the rest of the matches for a non-section road victory.
Solomon needed a tiebreaker to defeat Mary Smithnosky, 8-8 (4).
Mount Pleasant's Hannah Brown beat Mariah Ulery, 8-1, at No. 2 singles. Ashley Marne defeated Regan Dally, 8-4. The Lady Vikings' Sophia Smithnosky and Olivia Stone defeated Aeriale Knopsider and Alyssa Silbaugh at No. 1 doubles, 8-1. Katie Hutter and Haylie Brunson completed the sweep in doubles with an 8-1 win over Hunter Johnson and Marek Deffibaugh, 8-1.
Girls cross country
Avella 15, Brownsville 50; Avella 15, California 50 -- The Lady Falcons' Jolene Quarzo cruised to a first-place finish, and California's Makayla Boda and Anna Georgagis placed second and third, but neither team had enough runners to score in a Section 3-AA meet held at Brownsville.
Quarzo covered her home course in 19:46. Boda crossed the finish line in 21:28 and Georgagis was third in 21:43.
Avella's Jaylene Mundroff was fourth in 22:16, with Brownsville's Ashton Reposky fifth in 23:50.
Boys cross country
Avella 26, California 30 -- The Eagles took three of the top five places for a Section 3-AA meet held at Brownsville.
Avella's Trevor Davies finished first in 18:21. The Trojans' Kolby Kent (18:38) and Kai Vanderlaan (19:21) followed.
The Eagles' Westley Burchianti placed fourth in 19:29, five seconds ahead of his brother Colton.
The Trojans' Jay Danek was sixth with a time of 19:47 and Steven Gwyn placed eighth in 20:27. Andrew Perotti finished the scoring runs for California in 20th place with a time of 37:04.
