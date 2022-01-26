Belle Vernon scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters Tuesday night for an 82-55 victory over visiting Yough in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Leopards (8-0, 14-1) led 25-13 after the first quarter and 53-25 at halftime. Their lead grew to 73-37 after three quarters.
Quinton Martin led Belle Vernon with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Gordon added 18 points.
Christian Park paced Yough (3-5, 7-8) with 15 points. Parker Rost and Austin Matthews both scored 12 points.
Uniontown 82, Southmoreland 53 -- The Red Raiders kept pace with Belle Vernon with a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Scotties.
Uniontown improves to 7-1 in the section and 9-4 overall. Southmoreland slips to 2-5 in the section and 5-9 overall.
The Red Raiders steadily pulled away with quarter leads of 14-6, 41-24 and 58-41.
Notorious Grooms and Bakari Wallace shared scoring honors for Uniontown with 15 points apiece. Calvin Winfrey III added 13.
Southmoreland's Ty Keffer finished with a game-high 17 points. Isaac Trout scored 16.
Washington 84, Beth-Center 40 -- The first-place Prexies returned home with a Section 4-AAA victory.
Washington (7-0, 10-1) led 22-6, 47-20 and 72-34 at the quarter breaks.
Carlos Harper led the Prexies with 16 points. Brandon Patterson finished with 15 and Davoun Fuse added 12.
Beth-Center's Ruben Miller finished with a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Colby Kuhns scored 10 for the Bulldogs.
Brownsville 56, McGuffey 38 -- The Falcons held a 31-18 lead at halftime on their ways to a Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Highlanders.
Brownsville improves to 6-2 in the section and 9-6 overall. McGuffey slides to 0-6 in the section and 4-9 overall.
The Falcons' Demarion Brown led all scorers with 17 points. Ayden Teeter added 11.
Ethan Janovich scored 16 points for McGuffey. Brock Wallace finished with 10.
Brentwood 57, Waynesburg Central 51 -- The Spartans outscored the Raiders in the middle two quarters, 30-24, for the difference in the Section 4-AAA victory.
The teams were even in the first and fourth quarters, 27-27.
Dawson Fowler led Waynesburg (3-5, 7-9) with 20 points. Chase Henkins scored 14 and Jacob Mason added 12.
Carter Betz scored a game-high 21 points for Brentwood (6-2, 11-5). Nathan Ziegler added 10.
Geibel Catholic 74, Mapletown 36 -- The visiting Gators rolled to a Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
Geibel (4-1, 11-4) pulled away in the second quarter for a 36-18 halftime advantage.
Jaydis Kennedy led the way for the Gators with 25 points. Tre White added 20.
Landan Stevenson scored 14 points for the Maples (3-2, 7-4).
Bethel Park 80, Ringgold 56 -- The Black Hawks scored 41 points in the second half for a non-section road victory at Ringgold.
The Rams (5-12) led 13-12 after the first quarter. Bethel Park rallied for a 29-15 halftime lead.
Nick Peccon led Ringgold with a game-high 28 points. Zion Moore added 19 points.
Max Blanc paced Bethel Park (13-3) with 12 points. Jaden Goodman, Anthony Watson and Ben Guffey all scored 10 points.
Girls basketball
Fox Chapel 65, Elizabeth Forward 59 -- The Lady Foxes upended the visiting Lady Warriors for a non-section victory.
Fox Chapel (6-12) led 25-22 at halftime and 47-36 after three quarters. Elizabeth Forward carried the fourth quarter, 23-18.
Haven Briggs scored a game-high 22 points for Elizabeth Forward (12-3). Joselyn Dawson finished with 13 points and Alyssa Terza added 11.
Elsie Smith paced Fox Chapel with 14 points. Isabella Barbour and Natalia Schaffer both scored 12 points. Skye Byrnes added 10.
Bentworth 44, Geibel Catholic 21 -- The Lady Bearcats held the Lady Gators to six points in the first half for a non-section home victory.
Laura Vittone led Bentworth (5-9) with a game-high 19 points.
Morgan Sandzimier scored eight points for Geibel (2-13).
Rifle
Waynesburg 797-55x, Bethel Park 794-47x -- The Raiders returned home from Bethel Park with a non-section road victory.
Taylor Burnfield was Waynesburg's top shot with 100-8x. Braden Wilson (100-5x), Hannah Heldreth (100-3x), Logan Crouse (100-7x), and Talia Tuttle (100-6x) were also perfect for the Raiders.
Riley Reese (99-6x), Savannah Cumberledge (99-8x), and RJ Wolen (99-8x) rounded out the scoring for Waynesburg. Larkyn Grimes (98-4x) and Taylor Wasson (98-5x) did not count in the final score.
Bethel Park's John Hatten was medalist with 100-9x.
Wrestling
Bentworth 36, Avonworth 30 -- Maxx Weishner's pin in the next-to-last bout scored the winning points in the Bearcats' non-section road victory over the Antelopes.
Weishner downed Perry Velisaris in 1:31 at 160 pounds to give Bentworth a 36-24 lead. Avonworth's Jermaine Woods made it close with a fall at 172 pounds.
Avonworth opened the match with a forfeit at 189 pounds. Bentworth came back with falls from Vitali Daniels (215) and Alex Rusilko (285). After no bout at 106 pounds, Max Ivcic (113) and Chris Vargo (120) extended the Bearcats' lead with pins.
No bout was contested at 132 pounds, then the Bearcats' Cameron Hussey scored a fall at 138 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.