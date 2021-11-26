The Turkey Trot 5K run/walk triumphantly returned to the streets of Uniontown Thursday morning with over 700 runners and walkers.
Like so many other events in 2020, the annual race that benefits the Salvation Army was cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 5K run was dominated by current or former Uniontown cross country runners.
The Red Raiders junior Mason Stewart breezed to the men’s 5K title with a winning time of 16:22.
Logan Maust, a Uniontown graduate who currently runs at Seton Hill, placed second in 17:19. Senior Nathan Lucy finished third in 17:36.
Uniontown grad Nate Edenfield, a multiple champion of the run, finished fourth in 17:42.
Bobby Durany, of New York, N.Y., rounded out the top five with a time of 18 minutes.
Uniontown junior Hope Trimmer won the women’s 5K — and finished 19th overall — in a time of 19:02.
Lemont Furnace’s Nicole Walker was the second female to cross the finish line with a time of 20:49. Jennifer (Locke) Hoffman, a Brownsville graduate who is a former champion, was third in 21:02.
Uniontown sophomore Emily Angelo was the fourth female finisher, breaking the tape in 21:30. Connellsville graduate Ally Wilson placed fifth in 21:37.
Carl Kondrach, of Wheeling, W.Va., pulled into the lead from the gun to easily win the 5K walk in 28:22.
Monroeville’s Don Slusser was second in 32:21. Connellsville’s Jim Downey placed third with a time of 34:32.
Eric Radcliffe, of Arlington, Va., was fourth in a time of 34:39, and Buddy Segal placed fifth in 35:04.
Jacynth Drumhiller, of Mount Pleasant, was the first female walker, breaking the tape in 34:31. Drumhiller finished third overall with a move in the final quarter mile.
Uniontown’s Bethany Radcliffe finished second, and sixth overall, with a time of 34:42.
Mallory Perkins was third in 36:15, Pamela Hughes placed fourth in 36:29 and Shelby Thompson was fifth in 38:15. All hail from Uniontown.
The race had 411 runners finish and 319 walkers competed.
