Jawan Turner has been hired as a defensive assistant coach for the California University of Pa. football program.
Turner was a three-year starter on the defensive line for the Vulcans from 2014-16. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) and last year was the defensive line coach at Glenville State.
Turner earned All-PSAC West recognition three times, receiving first-team honors twice.
Turner, a Woodland Hills graduate, completed his bachelor’s degree in communication studies with a concentration in speech communication from Cal U in 2017. He later earned his master’s degree in leadership from Lenoir-Rhyne in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.