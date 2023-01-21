HILLER -- Yough put together a big run at the perfect time.
The Cougars and Brownsville battled throughout the first half and into the third quarter with neither team able to gain a clear upper hand in their Section 4-AAA boys basketball clash on Friday night.
Down 24-20 early in the second half, Terek Crosby sparked a 15-point burst for the Cougars that propelled them to a 48-38 victory on the Falcons' floor.
Crosby scored 18 points as the Cougars (5-2, 9-7) maintained sole possession of second place in the section while Brownsville (3-4, 8-5) dropped below McGuffey into a fourth-place tie with Charleroi.
The win avenged Yough's 46-36 home loss to the Falcons on Dec. 16.
"Every game on the road is big. This was a big one for us," Cougars coach Jim Nesser said. "When you're playing a road game it ain't about looking pretty it's about finding a way to win. That's what we did today."
Crosby tallied six points in the tide-turning run which also included five points by Ty Travillion and four points by Austin Matthews who both finished the night with 12 points. Crosby also scored six points in the fourth quarter to help Yough maintain its lead.
"I thought he played like a big-time player today," Nesser said of Crosby. "He made big shots, big plays down the stretch. That's what we expect him to do and that's what he did tonight."
Brownsville coach Rob Ramsey agreed.
"I think Crosby is probably the most underrated guy in the WPIAL," Ramsey said. "He hit tough shots and big shots in the second half. We did a good job on him but he just made the shots."
While Yough heated up in the third quarter, the Falcons lost their shooting touch and were held to four points in the frame which ended with them facing a 35-26 deficit.
"That's kind of been the story of the year," Ramsey said. "Every game, even in our eight wins, we've had a quarter where we can't make a shot. Against a good, well-coached team like Yough, you can't have a quarter like that and win the game."
The Cougars got five points from Matthews to help them take an 11-8 lead in the first quarter but the Falcons, sparked by nine points by Damarion Brown, fought back and held a 22-20 halftime advantage.
Nesser felt going back to his team's break-and-butter defense sparked the comeback after intermission.
"We went to a zone in the second quarter and we lost our aggression," Nesser said. "We don't play that much zone and I thought it sort of slowed us down a little bit.
"We came out in the third quarter and went back to playing man-to-man and that helped us get turned back around. When we got into a little bit of foul trouble we went back to the zone again but by then we had control of the game."
Harlan Davis scored to put the Falcons up 24-20 early in the third quarter when the momentum shifted. Matthews and Crosby scored to tie it, that duo scored again to put Yough ahead by four, Travillion and Crosby followed with baskets to make it 32-24 and Travillion's 3-pointer finished the run which ended with the visitors up 35-24.
"Matthews had a lot to do with the struggles we had in the third quarter on offense," Ramsey said of the 6-foot-5 junior. "We tried to take it to the hoop but he did a good job defensively in there."
Cedric Harrison snapped the run for Brownsville with a bucket at the end of the third quarter and Trent Wible made two free throws to get the Falcons within seven early in the fourth. Davis countered a basket by Crosby with two more free throws to make it 37-30 but the hosts could get no closer.
Brown wound up with a game-high 19 points for the Falcons and Davis followed with 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled at the foul line with Brownsville converting just 10 of 20 free throws and Yough sinking eight of 15.
Ramsey wasn't down on his squad after the game.
"I'm not upset about that one," he said. "Before the year started I told people I thought Yough was a really good team. I was excited when we won at Yough because I thought that team has a chance to win the section, and they still can."
The Cougars remain two games behind first-place Washington (7-0, 12-2) with five sections game to play. The Prexies won at McGuffey, 54-48, Friday.
Ramsey is still confident the Falcons can secure a playoff spot.
"I told the guys that if we play that hard and with that much energy and fight every game, we'll be in the playoffs," Ramsey said. "I really believe that."
NOTES: Students in Action honored Brownsville girls basketball coach Patty Columbia and former NFL player William James with the Jefferson Award for their community contributions during halftime of the game. James, formerly known as William Peterson, played as a cornerback in the NFL from 2001 and 2010, including five years with the New York Giants and two with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were to meet in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday. "I'm rooting for the Giants," James said. "I played for both teams but the Giants are still in my heart, still my favorite team. I know Philly has had a great season but I think the Giants are heating up and I think they're going to surprise some people tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.