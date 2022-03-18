Brownsville boys basketball coach Stewart Davis wasn’t expecting any postseason awards despite the significant improvement his Falcons showed this season.
“Nah, I didn’t even give it a thought,” Davis said.
But when the Section 4 (3A) Century Conference All Section Teams were released it was Davis, who guided Brownsville to a 12-9 overall record and a 9-3 section mark, who was on the list as the Coach of the Year.
The Falcons also put three players on the team as did Waynesburg Central with Charleroi and Beth-Center adding one each.
Cougars senior forward Will Wagner, the area’s leading scorer at 30.1 points per game, and Raiders senior guard Chase Henkins were both chosen to the First Team along with Player of the Year Tayshawn Levy, a senior guard, and Davoun Fuse, a junior forward, of Washington and Brentwood junior guard Carter Betz.
Brownsville put junior guard Damarion Brown and senior guard Chance Zapatoczny on the Second Team along with Waynesburg senior guard Dawson Fowler. Rounding out the Second Team were Washington senior forward Brandon Patterson, Brentwood senior guard Nathan Ziegler and McGuffey senior guard Ethan Janovich.
“Damarion and Chance, all year they went back and forth in running the point to running the two-guard,” Davis said. “One night Chance might have 15-20. The next night maybe Damarion would have 15-20.
“Damarion took a leadership role this year. There were times where Chance had the hot hand and he knew that so he made sure Chance got the ball. And likewise when Damarion was hot, Chance would take a step back and let Damarion work. I think they both played really well bouncing off each other.”
Falcons junior guard Cedric Harrison, Raiders senior center Jacob Mason and Beth-Center senior guard Ruben Miller were named Honorable Mention as was McGuffey sophomore forward Grayson Wallace.
“Ced played point guard his first year with me on JV and played point guard/two-guard his sophomore year,” Davis said of Harrison. “This year he played more of a forward role, the 3-4. He plays really good defense because he’s a soccer player. He stepped up big this year. He probably averaged double-digit rebounds and about 6-to-8 points.”
Though the voting wasn’t released it’s safe to say there were two coaches that Davis had to beat out to earn the coaching honor. Washington’s Ron Faust led the Prexies (12-0, 17-4) to the section title and Waynesburg’s Steve McIntire steered the Raiders (6-6, 10-12) to a surprising playoff berth.
“I was very surprised. I didn’t think that I would win that vote,” said Davis, whose Falcons finished second in the section and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. “I wasn’t expecting that. Thank you to the Century Conference coaches. I think they see the work I put in with the boys and also the work the boys put in themselves.”
Brownsville went 7-15 overall and 2-10 in the section in Davis’s first year as coach two years ago and was 4-10 and 3-8 last year before making a big leap in the 2021-22 season.
“I think the boys definitely made strides, and I expected them to do that,” Davis said. “Their expectation was to win the section and they’re coming back next year with the same thought process.”
Davis will enter next season with several four-year players.
“When I came in the door Damarion, Elijah Brown and Ced were freshmen,” Davis said. “They’re all juniors now and next year, their senior year, they’ll be coming in with a chip on their shoulder. They want that section title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.