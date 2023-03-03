PITTSBURGH — Henry Miller entered Thursday’s first day of the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championship with the intent of having fun.
The Southmoreland senior had loads of fun after winning a a pair of gold medals in meet-record times.
What did posting a pair of record, gold-medal winning times mean?
“It means I had a good day,” said a smiling Miller.
Miller competed in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly last year, but dropped the breaststroke in favor of the 50 freestyle.
He was obviously pleased with his choice.
“I’m ecstatic with my decisions,” said Miller. “I decided on the 50 freestyle after the Kiski Area-Hempfield dual meet.
“The butterfly was always locked in.”
Miller wasn’t necessarily looking for times or placement as he approached his final district meet.
“The place doesn’t matter. This is my senior year and the focus was on enjoying myself,” explained Miller. “The WPIAL records were never considered in my thought process.”
Miller broke the record in the butterfly set by Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan in 2020. He eclipsed the mark set by Neshannock’s Connor McBeth in the same meet.
“Ian Shahan is a legend,” said Miller.
Mount Pleasant’s David Mutter touched the wall .70 seconds after Miller for the silver medal in the butterfly.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish placed fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.62 seconds. Voytish was fourth in the final heat, but dropped to fifth overall.
Voytish was to the left of Miller.
“I wasn’t concerned what he was going to do. I had to worry about what I was going to do,” said Voytish. “I had a good time. I was about the same as my PR.
“Now, I’m going to states. I pretty much wanted to get the medal and go to states.”
Voytish added, “I wanted to get the national cut, get a medal and get out of here.”
Voytish swims in the 100 butterfly this afternoon.
“I have lots of momentum now. I got one. I might as well get two to make the trip worthwhile,” said Voytish.
Mount Pleasant sophomore David Mutter placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:42.31. Mutter joined Logan Snively, Joseph Gardner and Brendan Korpiel for the silver medal in the 200 medley with a time of 1:36.48.
“It’s a nice way to kick off the meet,” said Gardner.
Belle Vernon senior Nick Reda finished seventh in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.04.
Mount Pleasant sophomore Joseph Gardner placed fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 1:54.16.
Laurel Highlands senior Ian Hamilton was sixth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22:05 seconds. Hamilton, Phil Cohen, Kasey Mahoney and Connor Locke finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.69.
The Mustangs’ Hamilton, Mahoney, Locke and Cohen finished seventh in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.59.
Ringgold’s Brandon Nguyen, Benjamin Carpeal, Tyler George and Gionni Traeger were seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.