Sierra Twigg had a double-double, but Frazier suffered a 38-31 setback to Chartiers-Houston on Thursday in Section 3-AA play at Henry DiVirgilio Field House.
Twigg scored a game-high 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Commodores (3-4, 5-10). Teammate Lindsey Somers added eight points.
Chartiers-Houston (5-2, 9-6) gradually extended its lead through each quarter break. The Lady Buccaneers’ Zamierah Edwards had a team-high nine points.
