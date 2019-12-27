The Frazier girls scored all the points needed in the first quarter as the Lady Commodores breezed to a 64-16 victory over Propel Montour Friday afternoon in the first round of the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
Frazier led 26-5 after the first quarter and 38-16 at halftime. The Lady Commodores (2-6) then pitched a shutout in the second half with a 26-0 scoring advantage.
Sierra Twigg led the way for Frazier with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Kaelyn Shaporka also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. McKenzie Miller added 10 points.
KaraJah Washington scored 11 for Propel Montour and Janai Green contributed the remaining five points.
Lions Club Christmas Tournament
Frazier 26-12-16-10 -- 64
Propel Montour 5-11-0-0 -- 16
Frazier: Sierra Twigg 30, Kaelyn Shaporka 14, McKenzie Miller 10. Propel Montour: KaraJah Washington 11, Janai Green 5. Record: Frazier (2-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.