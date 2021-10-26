YORK RUN — Albert Gallatin’s one-two punch of Liz Murtha and Laney Wilson proved to me too much for Kiski Area on Monday night.
The rest of the Lady Colonials volleyball team didn’t do such a bad job either.
AG dominated the Lady Cavaliers in a 3-0 sweep of their WPIAL Class AAA preliminary round match on the Lady Colonials’ home floor.
Albert Gallatin won by scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-15.
“Laney and Liz Murtha are real powerhouses on the court,” AG coach Marissa Hart said. “They really set the tempo for the team. And they have a good team behind them. They all work well together.”
Wilson, a junior, and Murtha, a senior, rang up 13 kills and 15 digs apiece with Wilson adding four blocks and Murtha tacking on three aces.
Senior Emma Eckerd totaled 17 assists, eight digs and three aces for Albert Gallatin which also got 18 assists from junior Kennedy Felio, 11 digs from junior Mia Moser and eight digs from senior DJ Thomas.
The 14th-seeded Lady Colonials (13-2) have a tough path ahead as they received little respect from the WPIAL pairings committee despite a regular-season that saw them lose only twice to No. 2 Thomas Jefferson.
They were one of 10 in the 21-team field that were forced to play a pigtail match and now advance to Wednesday’s first round for a 7:30 p.m. clash at third-seeded Hampton, which was ranked No. 1 most of the regular season.
It’s not the first time AG has been shunned by the WPIAL.
Two years ago Albert Gallatin finished fourth in Section 3-AAA with TJ first and the WPIAL pitted the Lady Colonials against the Lady Jaguars, who had already defeated AG twice, in the playoff opener. Thomas Jefferson won that meeting also.
Albert Gallatin went 1-1 in last year’s postseason.
While the WPIAL may have slighted AG, Hart certainly has admiration for her players.
“I’m very proud of all my girls this year,” Hart said. “They all worked really, really hard and showed a lot more commitment and drive than I’ve seen in the years I’ve been here.”
The Lady Colonials, who finished second to Thomas Jefferson in Section 3-AAA, led for a large majority of all three sets in disposing of the 19th-seeded Lady Cavaliers (8-9), who placed fourth in Section 1-AAA.
“We did our research,” Hart said. “We watched some of their games. A lot of it was what we were anticipating but there were some new things they did today that we weren’t expecting. We just had to adjust and work around it.”
Kiski held leads of 5-3 and 6-5 early in the first set before Albert Gallatin, sparked by three Murtha kills, went on a 6-1 run to go up 9-6 and never trailed again.
“Before the game we sat down and talked and they were all nervous,” Hart said. “But they’re really good once they’re in the game at focusing and letting go of all that nervousness and they did that again tonight.”
The opening set featured six kills, including the final point, and an ace by Murtha and six kills and a block by Wilson.
Murtha pointed out the bond Wilson and her have created over the years.
“Me and Laney have been playing together for a really long time,” Murtha said. “We played club together. I love her and I love to see her succeed. I love passing to her from the back row so she can get those kills.”
The second set was tied 2-2 when Albert Gallatin took charge with a 7-1 spurt to take a 9-3 lead and went on to a 10-point win and a 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Colonials led the third set 6-5 before stringing together six straight points to go up 12-5 and cruised to another 10-point set win. Wilson closed out the match with a kill.
Lady Cavaliers coach Jodie McCartney used both of her timeouts in all three sets to no avail.
“We’re happy when they call timeouts,” Murtha said with a smile. “Then we know we’re doing our job.”
Hart was please with all aspects of her team’s showing.
“We really focus on our fundamentals when we break everything down,” Hart said. “Like with the swing we really concentrate on our snapping and following through, making sure we finish, and little things, like keeping your hand open. We try to perfect all the little things.
“Our mantra is meeting small goals to reach a big goal.”
Murtha doesn’t want to see her final season end.
“I feel like this team is my family,” she said. “We work really well together. We hope to keep going.”
